(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned a
rating of A+ to
National Australia Bank Limited's (NAB; AA-/Stable/aa-) EUR750m
Basel III
compliant Tier 2 instrument (ISIN: XS1136227094).
The direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations have been
issued under NAB's
USD100bn Global Medium Term Note Programme. Final maturity is 12
November 2024,
although NAB may redeem the notes on 12 November 2019. The notes
may also be
redeemed by NAB if they no longer qualify as regulatory capital,
or if the tax
treatment of the notes changes. In all cases the redemption can
only go ahead
with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA)
written approval,
and if they are replaced with similar or better quality
regulatory capital
instruments or APRA confirms NAB's capital position will remain
adequate after
the redemption.
The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as
regulatory Tier 2
capital for the bank. The notes pay a fixed rate of 2.000% up
to, but not
including, 12 November 2019, and the prevailing five year EUR
mid-market swap
rate plus 165bps thereafter.
All other NAB ratings are unaffected by this action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
NAB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-' to reflect its
below-average recovery
prospects compared with senior unsecured instruments. The notes
would convert to
equity in part or in full should APRA deem that NAB would be
non-viable without
the conversion or without a public sector capital injection. The
notes would be
written off in part or in full if NAB were unable to convert the
notes to equity
within five business days of the trigger event date.
No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is
applied as the VR
already captures the point of non-viability.
The instrument does not qualify for any equity credit under
Fitch's methodology.
NAB's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the bank's VR (see Rating Action Commentary
dated 17 June
2014).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
- Fitch Affirms Australia's Four Major Banks, dated 17 June 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
