(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 30 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' to Indonesian telecommunications
tower company PT
Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI, AA-(idn)/Stable) IDR700
billion senior
unsecured bonds.
The bonds are launched from TBI's IDR5 trillion bond programme -
affirmed at
'AA-(idn)' on 1 December 2016 - and are consequently rated at
the same level as
the programme. TBI will use issue proceeds to refinance existing
debt.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherent
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Structural Subordination: Fitch rates the proposed bond
at the same
level as TBI's National Long-Term Rating, despite their
structural subordination
to debt held at the operating subsidiaries, which generate all
group revenue. We
expect TBI to gradually replace its debt at its operating
companies with debt at
the holding company. Furthermore, we believe there will be
strong creditor
recovery in a distress scenario; a high proportion of the
group's operating cash
flows are contractually locked in.
Slow Deleveraging: Fitch expects TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage
to remain
elevated at around 5.7x-6.0x through the next three years (2016:
6.3x),
underpinned by continued weakness in the company's free cash
flow (FCF)
generation due to an aggressive shareholder return policy in
addition to high
finance costs and capex needs. The company plans to operate at
leverage within
the parameters of its bank covenants; gross debt/last quarter
annualised EBITDA
of less than 6.25x.
Our forecast assumes 2017 EBITDA of around IDR3.4 trillion
(2016: IDR3.2
trillion); insufficient to fund dividends as well as annual
interest payments of
IDR1.7 trillion and capex of IDR1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion. TBI
refreshed its
share buyback program in October 2016 to repurchase shares up to
a maximum of
IDR1.5 trillion over the next 18 months.
Organic Growth: We forecast TBI's revenue to increase by 6%-9%
per annum (2016:
8.5%), driven by the progressive rollout of 4G networks in
Indonesia. The
company is likely to benefit from any accelerated capex
expansion by its largest
tower tenant, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel,
AAA(idn)/Stable). TBI has a
larger exposure to Telkomsel and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
(BBB-/Positive), at 40% of revenue, compared with PT Profesional
Telekomunikasi
Indonesia's (Protelindo, AAA(idn)/Stable) 20% and PT Solusi
Tunas Pratama Tbk's
(STP, A+(idn)/Stable) 19%.
Stable EBITDA Margin: Fitch expects TBI's operating EBITDA
margins to remain
stable in 2017 (2016: 86.8%). Tower rentals are locked-in under
existing lease
contracts, although average monthly tower leases may come under
pressure as
tenancy contracts expire. The company's average remaining
contract period is
around six years, with no major contracts due for renewal in the
next two years.
TBI's locked-in revenue was IDR22.6 trillion as at end-2016.
Counterparty and Forex Risk: TBI's rating also reflects its low
customer
concentration risk. The revenue contribution from Indonesian
telco operators
with investment-grade international ratings was 83% in 2016;
higher than
Protelindo's (BBB-/Stable) 49% and STP's (BB-/Stable) 65%. In
addition, TBI
mitigates currency risk by fully hedging its US dollar exposure.
It also has US
dollar-denominated annual revenue of USD40 million from PT
Indosat Tbk
(BBB+/Stable).
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TBI's ratings reflect the favourable business profile of tower
companies, which
tend to have stable cash flows that justify higher leverage
metrics than for
most corporate credits. TBI's ratings benefit from its lower
customer
concentration risk against its closest peers - Indonesia's
largest independent
tower operator, Protelindo and third-largest independent tower
company, STP.
However, the ratings are constrained by TBI's weaker balance
sheet due to its
high leverage and aggressive shareholder return policy. TBI's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage of close to 6.0x is high against its closest peers,
Protelindo's 3.0x
and STP's 5.5x. Its National Long-Term Rating is one notch above
STP's
'A+(idn)', underpinning TBI's larger scale, stronger organic
growth and better
tenancy mix, which we believe justifies the higher net leverage.
Meanwhile,
Protelindo 'BBB-/AAA(idn)' rating is based on its size and
conservative
financial profile, which mitigate counterparty risks from weaker
telcos. Telcos
with investment-grade international ratings account for close to
half of
Protelindo's revenue, compared to TBI's 83% and STP's 65%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
- tower additions of around 1,000 and tenant additions of around
2,000 in
2017-2018;
- stable operating EBITDA margin of around 82%-85% in 2017-2018;
- annual capex of IDR1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion or capex/revenue
ratio of 30%-40%
in 2017-2018 (2016: IDR1.4 trillion; 37%);
- dividend payment and share buybacks of IDR1.0
trillion-1.1trillion in
2017-2018; and
- no acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- a debt-funded acquisition, lease defaults by weaker telcos, or
significant
dividend payment and share buyback activity leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage
(based on the hedged debt amount) remaining above 6.5x on a
long-term basis.
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate developments that would lead
to a rating
upgrade. However, we may take positive rating action if TBI
appears to be on
solid path to return to FFO-adjusted net leverage (based on the
hedged debt
amount) of below 5.5x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Reliant on Refinancing: Fitch expects TBI to refinance its debt
when it falls
due; a majority of which will mature after 2017, comprising
USD300 million
4.625% senior unsecured notes due April 2018 and USD350 million
5.25% senior
unsecured notes maturing in February 2022. At end-2016, TBI had
an unrestricted
cash balance of IDR365 billion. As of 31 March 2017, the company
has undrawn
revolving loan facilities amounting to USD420 million and
maturing in June 2022.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Salman Alamsyah
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 November 2016
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
