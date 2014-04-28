(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA'(EXP) rating with
Stable Outlook to Bank of Montreal (BMO; 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') inaugural
series of global registered covered bonds issued under its newly established
legislative program. Fitch's expected rating takes into account a hypothetical
EUR-denominated jumbo issuance with a soft bullet maturity of up to seven years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Rationale: The expected 'AAA' rating on BMO's legislative mortgage
covered bonds is based on BMO's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-',
a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (Moderate High Risk) and an asset percentage
(AP) expected to be in line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 93.5%.
Alternative Management Drives D-Cap: The D-Cap of 3 (moderate-high risk) is
driven by Fitch's assessment of systemic alternative management which reflects
the significant roles being performed post issuer default by the trustee, acting
on behalf of the guarantor, which would likely seek bondholder approval for
major decisions and need to contract other parties to perform important
functions. This assessment is consistent across all Canadian mortgage covered
bond programs.
Cover Pool Credit Risk: The greatest contributor to the 'AAA' breakeven AP of
93.5% is the expected loss on the mortgage loans included in the initial cover
pool. As of March 2014, the pool consisted of 42,424 first lien residential
mortgage loans totaling CAD8.3 billion. It had a weighted average (WA) original
combined loan-to-value (LTV) of 69.7%, a non-zero WA credit score of 751 and was
primarily concentrated in Ontario (44%).
In an 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a cumulative WA probability of default
(PD) of 14.1%, a WA recovery rate (RR) of 55.2% and a WA expected loss of 7.8%,
which incorporates an additional 1.4% loss attributable to interest accrued on
defaulted loans from initial delinquency through liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BMO's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: BMO's IDR
were to be downgraded to 'AA-' or lower; the D-Cap fell by at least two
categories to 1 (very high risk); or the program's contractual AP increased
above 93.5%.
Fitch breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.