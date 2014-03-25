(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA'(EXP) rating with Stable Outlook to Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS; 'AA-'/'F1+', Stable Outlook) inaugural series of registered covered bonds issued under its newly established legislative program. Fitch's expected rating takes into account a hypothetical EUR-denominated jumbo issuance with a soft bullet maturity of up to seven years. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of BNS' mortgage covered bonds is based on the issuer's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Fitch Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of '3' (moderate high risk) and the program's contractual AP which is expected to be in line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5%. The program D-Cap is driven by Fitch's moderate high risk assessment of both the cover-pool and systemic alternative management components. The cover-pool specific alternative management assessment addresses both the data quality and quantity of the historical performance data provided by the issuer. The assessment of the systemic specific alternative management reflects the significant roles performed post issuer default by the guarantor, or third parties acting on its behalf. The guarantor would likely seek bondholder approval for major decisions and need to contract other parties to perform important functions. This assessment is consistent across all Canadian mortgage covered bond programs. All other D-Cap components have been assessed as moderate risk. The inaugural covered bonds are secured by a cover pool drawn from an initial indicative portfolio consisting of 65,149 uninsured Canadian residential mortgages totalling approximately CAD11.2 billion. As of month-end January 2014, the portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current loan to value (LTV) of 58% and a WA marked-to-market combined LTV of 77.1% (as calculated by Fitch) reflecting amounts available to be drawn on BNS' Scotia Total Equity Plan (STEP) multi-component mortgage product which Fitch takes into account in estimating the pool's probability of default (PD). Approximately 84% of the loans in the initial portfolio were STEP loans. In addition, the cover assets had a non-zero WA credit score of 773 and were roughly 24 months seasoned, with a large percentage of loans concentrated in Ontario (49.6%). The pool's WA expected loss of 6.8% incorporates an additional 1.6% loss attributable to interest accrued on defaulted loans from initial delinquency through to liquidation. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5% is driven by a WA PD of 13.7% and a WA RR of 62.1% on the cover pool in an 'AAA' scenario. The assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately 2.6 years while the first series of covered bonds are expected to have a WA residual maturity of up to seven years. RATING SENSITIVITIES BNS' covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'A-'; (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least three categories to '0' (full discontinuity); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis exceeded 93.5%. Fitch breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated covered bond criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from bail-in. 