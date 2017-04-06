(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 05 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has assigned a
National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' on PT XL Axiata Tbk's
(XL;
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR2.18 trillion sukuk ijarah (sukuk)
issues.
The issues are the second phase of XL's IDR5 trillion sukuk
ijarah programme -
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' on 12 January 2017 - and are consequently
rated at the
same level as the programme. XL will use the issue proceeds to
refinance its
existing borrowings and for working-capital purposes.
The sukuk rating is at the same level as XL's National Long-Term
Rating of
'AAA(idn)', given the sukuk's structure. This reflects Fitch's
view that default
of these unsecured obligations would reflect default of the
entity in accordance
with Fitch's rating definitions. The rating also takes into
account the sukuk's
structure and documentation, which includes the following
features:
- XL's obligations under the documentation rank pari passu with
its other
unsecured obligations;
- XL's commitment to irrevocably purchase the assets on maturity
or the
declaration of event of default by the trustee;
- The price payable is the aggregate of the outstanding face
amount of the sukuk
plus any accrued and unpaid periodic distribution amounts;
- On any periodic distribution date, XL will pay the sukuk
holders rental due
under the lease agreement for the sukuk assets, which is
intended to be
sufficient to fund the periodic distribution amounts payable by
XL.
The transaction will be governed by Indonesian law. Fitch does
not express an
opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are
enforceable under the
Indonesian law. However, Fitch considers XL's intentions to
support its sukuk
obligations. Fitch's rating for the certificates reflects the
agency's belief
that XL would stand behind its obligations. Furthermore, by
assigning ratings to
the programme and certificates to be issued under it, Fitch does
not express an
opinion on the programme structure's compliance with sharia
principles.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deleveraging to 2.5x: Fitch expects XL's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to improve to
around 2.5x in 2017 and 2018 (2016: 3.0x), underpinned by
gradual recovery in
its mobile business and lower interest payments. XL's debt
including lease
liabilities had declined to IDR18.4 trillion by end-2016 (2015:
IDR29.4
trillion) following a meaningful debt reduction through a rights
issue in June
2016. In addition, its US dollar debt exposure had fallen to 32%
(end-2015:
48%); XL's only US dollar borrowings now comprise bank loans
amounting to
USD350m which have been hedged to maturity, reducing the
exposure to any adverse
forex fluctuations.
Gradual Recovery: Our forecasts assume a slow recovery in
revenue as the company
refines its strategy to regain revenue share and drive
meaningful EBITDA growth.
We forecast low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and an
operating EBITDA
margin of around 37% (2016: 37.8%) for 2017 and 2018. Operating
EBITDA is likely
to be stagnant at around IDR8 trillion, as higher tower leases
and marketing
expenses offset growth in data revenue. XL plans to improve data
monetisation as
early as 1Q17, and to grow faster than the industry by 3Q17.
Competition to Stabilise: The industry's growing focus on
improving data yields
should help stabilise competition and gradually increase data
monetisation. The
second-largest Indonesian telco, PT Indosat Tbk (BBB+/Stable),
has indicated
plans to reduce bonus data allowances starting end-2016, which
we feel is a
positive move to drive more rational pricing and ease pressure
on margins.
FCF Deficit: XL's cash flow from operations in 2017 may not be
sufficient to
meet a higher annual capex budget of close to IDR7 trillion
(2016: IDR6
trillion), given the company's emphasis on network improvements
intended to
reinforce its leadership strategy in data. Capex expansion will
mainly focus on
4G expansion and to narrow the network coverage and quality gap
between XL and
market leader PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel, AAA(idn))
outside of Java.
We assume no dividend payout in 2017 and 2018.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
XL's ratings include implied support from its overseas parent,
Axiata, and
therefore its National-Long-Term Rating is rated at the highest
level on the
national scale. Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
applies, as we use
a top-down method in assessing XL with Axiata as a basis,
reflecting XL's
strategic and financial importance to its parent. XL is the
largest contributor
to Axiata's EBITDA and capex.
XL is adequately positioned against its closest peer PT Indosat
Tbk
(BBB+/AAA(idn)/Stable), based on the scale of its mobile
operations in
Indonesia. However, the latter's financial profile is more
conservative, given
its lower net leverage of around 2.0x and foreign-denominated
debt exposure of
12%, compared with XL's 2.5x and 32%, respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Gradual recovery in revenue; to grow by the low- to
mid-single-digits in
2017-2018;
- Competition to stabilise as telcos gradually rationalise bonus
data allowance
to drive monetisation;
- Operating EBITDA margin of around 37% in 2017-2018;
- Average annual capex of around IDR7 trillion in 2017-2018;
- No dividend payments until 2019;
- No M&A or divestments; and
- Average interest cost of around 9.5% per annum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme and issuance ratings are at the highest level on
the National
Ratings scale and therefore cannot be upgraded.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Weakening of linkages with Axiata
- A downgrade of Fitch's credit view of Axiata.
LIQUIDITY
Reliant on Refinancing: We expect XL to refinance a portion of
its debt when its
fall due in 2017. As of end-December 2016, its IDR1.4 trillion
cash balance was
insufficient to cover short-term debt maturities (including
lease liabilities)
of IDR4 trillion over the next 12 months. However, we believe XL
has reasonable
refinancing ability, with access to local banks and capital
markets. XL had
reduced its US dollar debt exposure over the past one year with
proceeds from
the rights issue, and debt refinancing with Indonesian
rupiah-denominated sukuk
issuance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6813
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 January 2017
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
