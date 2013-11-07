(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Alfa Holding
Issuance plc's (AHI) upcoming CHF senior issue of limited
recourse loan
participation notes an expected 'BB+(EXP)' rating.
AHI, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds
to Cyprus-based
ABH Financial Limited's (ABHFL, BB+/Stable), as the ultimate
borrower under the
notes.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already provided.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the issue is driven by ABHFL's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB+'. The issue will not be guaranteed by Alfa Bank
(BBB-/Stable), a
main operating subsidiary of ABHFL. However, there is a
cross-default clause in
some of Alfa Bank's public obligations triggered by a default of
ABHFL (with a
materiality threshold below the current issue expected size),
which will provide
additional incentive for the bank to ensure ABHFL meets its
obligations.
The proceeds from the issue will be used by ABHFL mainly to
extend the tenor of
external liabilities currently represented by several issues of
ECP notes with
maturities in 4Q13-2014 and therefore will not lead to an
increase in the
company's net leverage.
The terms of the current issue contain a cross-default clause in
case of
insolvency or default of Alfa Bank (with a materiality threshold
set above 3% of
ABHFL's consolidated equity - about USD135m at end-H113). There
is also a
covenant limiting disposals, whereby ABHFL should not cease to
control at least
50% of Alfa Bank.
The rating of the issue (as well as that of ABHFL) is not capped
by Cyprus's
Country Ceiling of 'B' due to the transaction structure (and
ABHFL's business
overall) having minimum exposure to the local operating risks
(for more details
see 'Fitch Affirms ABH Financial Limited 'BB+'', dated 11 April
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the issue is likely to move in tandem with ABHFL's
Long-term IDR,
which in turn is currently notched down once from that of Alfa
Bank. However, if
ABHFL significantly increases leverage, which is currently not a
base case
expectation, both ABHFL's and the issue ratings may be notched
further down from
Alfa Bank's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated
August 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies"
dated August 2012,
and "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign" dated
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
