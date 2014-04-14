(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lion/Seneca
France 2 S.A.S.
(Afflelou) an expected Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'B(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned expected
ratings of
'BB-(EXP)'/RR2' to 3AB Optique Developpement S.A.S.'s proposed
EUR365m senior
secured notes due 2019 and revolving facility and
'CCC+(EXP)'/RR6' to
Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S.'s proposed EUR75m senior notes due
2019.
Final ratings are subject to a review of the final documentation
materially
conforming to information already received by Fitch.
Afflelou's 'B(EXP)' expected IDR is based on the group's leading
position in the
optical retail market, which is characterised by positive
underlying drivers
with a low capital intensity, and a cash generative financial
profile.
Afflelou's dual business model (both franchisor and operator of
own stores) with
a strong focus on the franchisor business supports the ratings,
despite the
group's reliance on the French market. The strong cash flow
generation derived
from its business model partly offsets the aggressive capital
structure with
close to 7.0x gross funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage at closing of
the planned refinancing. Failure to conduct the planned
refinancing would result
in the withdrawal of the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Third-largest French Player
Afflelou benefits from a strong market share of 11% in France in
a relatively
fragmented market. Its robust market position is evidenced by
strong brand
recognition supported by large advertising spend, and innovation
capabilities
with regular launches of new products and concepts. The on-going
price war on
the French market led management to extend the brand strategy
and create the low
cost Claro concept.
Pressure on Profitability to Ease
Fitch notes the erosion in group EBITDA margins from 38.4% in
FY10 to 21.7% in
FY13. However, such decline in margins was driven by the change
in mix between
franchised and directly operated stores; this has been
exacerbated by the
on-going price competitiveness. In Fitch's view, despite the
benefits of having
the Claro banner, there could be a cannibalisation effect and a
risk of margin
dilution. These risks are captured in the expected rating.
However, Fitch
expects margins to stabilise within the next two years.
Positive Underlying Market Drivers
The French optical retail market represented 76% of Afflelou's
1H14 revenues and
is the largest in Europe at approximately EUR5.5bn in 2013. It
benefits from
positive underlying drivers such as an ageing population, rising
exposure to
digital displays, technological progress, high reimbursement
levels for glasses
and increasing health awareness leading to greater resilience to
economic
downturns. The Spanish market benefits from the same demographic
drivers, but is
less favourable as it has contracted in the past five years due
to a different
product segmentation skewed towards sunglasses.
Limited Impact From Pressure On Reimbursement
Although the French optical retail market benefits from an
attractive
reimbursement policy, it could suffer from some regulatory
changes from as soon
as 2015 that would implement price floors as well as ceilings.
In Fitch's view,
this should not materially affect the company as public
reimbursement represents
only 5% of the total purchase, and the ceiling currently
negotiated for private
insurance is approximately the same as the company's average
customer spend.
Late Mover to Internet
Afflelou was less reactive than its competitors regarding
e-commerce strategy
and only launched a website in March 2014, with a limited
product offering. In
the optical industry in France, the eCommerce distribution
channel is not
extensively developed at the moment. However, Fitch believes
that recent
legislation in the country should drive the growth of this new
distribution
channel and allow pure players with a low cost base to
differentiate themselves
in a market with high growth potential.
Neutral Effect From On-going Refinancing
The planned debt refinancing will be relatively neutral with
average maturities
being brought forward slightly, and total debt being broadly the
same. The high
bank fees incurred should be partly offset by the fact that the
debt structure
will be 100% cash pay compared with the former bank loan
structure comprising a
growing payment in kind (PIK) coupon for the mezzanine loan
facility.
Manageable Credit Metrics
Following the closing of the on-going refinancing, Fitch expects
credit metrics
to reach close to 7x gross FFO adjusted leverage. However, the
company's
franchisor business model implies low working capital and
capital expenditures
requirements allowing healthy cash flow generation that may be
used for
acquisitions if opportunities arise. Along with the bullet debt
maturity profile
after the refinancing, Fitch expects credit metrics to slowly
improve to 6.4x
gross FFO adjusted leverage in FY17.
Superior Recoveries For Senior Secured Noteholders
We consider that the distressed valuation of the company would
be maximised in a
going concern scenario as the business is relatively asset-light
(franchisor
business model). In addition, we believe that should Afflelou
default, this
would not be the result of a broken business model but rather
due to an adverse
regulatory change (reimbursement policy) or unmanageable
financial leverage.
We have used a discount of 20% to the most recent LTM EBITDA of
EUR77m
reflecting neutral free cash flow (FCF) at this level of
discounted EBITDA in
FY14, and 5.5x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple in line with 'B'
category peers in
the sector. Our analysis results in superior recovery prospects
for both the
super senior RCF and senior secured notes at 'RR2' (capped due
to the French
jurisdiction) and very limited recovery prospects for the senior
notes at 'RR6'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Stable to improving EBITDA margin above 22%.
- FFO gross adjusted leverage below 5x.
- FFO fixed charge cover of 2.5x or higher.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 7x or evidence of no
deleveraging from
closing, for example because of operating underperformance or
ongoing
acquisition activity.
- Any sign that internet is becoming a serious threat reflecting
in negative
like-for-like sales growth on a sustainable basis.
- Unsuccessful integration of new material acquisition/s.
- EBITDA margin consistently below 21%.
- FFO fixed charge cover of 1.8x or below.
- FCF margin below 8%.
All these ratios are based on Fitch calculated metrics.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ilana Elbim
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1644
Supervisory Analyst
Cecile Durand-Agbo
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1220
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
