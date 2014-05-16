(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned France-based Lion/Seneca
France 2 S.A.S. (Afflelou) a final Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned 3AB Optique
Developpement S.A.S.'s EUR365m senior secured notes due 2019 and super senior
revolving credit facility (RCF) final ratings of 'BB-'/'RR2' and Lion/Seneca
France 2 S.A.S.'s EUR75m senior notes due 2019 final ratings of 'CCC+'/'RR6'.
The final ratings follow a review of the final documentation which materially
conforms to information received when assigning the expected ratings (see 'Fitch
Assigns Afflelou 'B(EXP)' IDR, Proposed Senior Secured Notes 'BB-(EXP)' dated 14
April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The ratings reflect Afflelou's high leverage and a competitive European optical
market, which are balanced with its robust market position and positive market
fundamentals in France.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Third-largest French Player
Afflelou benefits from a strong market share of 11% in France in a fairly
fragmented market. Its robust market position is supported by strong brand
recognition due to large advertising spend, and by regular launches of new
products and concepts. The on-going price war in the French market led
management to extend the brand strategy and to create the low-cost Claro
concept.
Pressure on Profitability to Ease
The group EBITDA margins fell to 21.7% in 2013 from 38.4% in 2010 driven by a
change in mix between franchised and directly operated stores that was
exacerbated by the on-going price war. In Fitch's view, despite the benefits of
having the Claro banner, there could be a cannibalisation effect and a risk of
margin dilution. These risks are captured in the ratings. However, Fitch expects
EBITDA margins to stabilise within the next two years based on cost
efficiencies.
Positive Underlying Market Drivers
The French optical retail market represented 76% of Afflelou's 1H14 revenues and
is the largest in Europe at approximately EUR5.5bn in 2013. It benefits from
positive underlying drivers such as an ageing population, rising exposure to
digital displays, technological progress, high reimbursement levels for glasses
and increasing health awareness leading to greater resilience to economic
downturns. The Spanish market benefits from the same demographic drivers, but is
less favourable as it has contracted in the past five years due to a different
product segmentation skewed towards sunglasses.
Limited Impact from Reimbursement Pressure
Although the French optical retail market benefits from an attractive
reimbursement policy, it could suffer from some regulatory changes from as soon
as 2015 to introduce price floors and ceilings. In Fitch's view, this should not
materially affect the company as public reimbursement represents only 5% of the
total purchase, and the ceiling currently negotiated for private insurance is
approximately the same as the company's average customer spending.
Late Mover to Internet
Afflelou was less reactive than its competitors in its e-commerce strategy and
only launched a website in March 2014, with a limited product offering. In the
optical industry in France, the e-commerce distribution channel is not
extensively developed at the moment. However, Fitch believes that recent
legislation in the country should drive the growth of this new distribution
channel and allow pure players with a low cost base to differentiate themselves
in a market with high growth potential.
Neutral Effect from Refinancing
Afflelou's debt refinancing has brought forward slightly its average maturities,
with total debt being broadly the same. The high bank fees incurred will be
partly offset by the fact that the debt structure will be 100% cash pay compared
with the former bank loan structure comprising a growing payment in kind (PIK)
coupon for the mezzanine loan facility.
Manageable Credit Metrics
Following the closing of the refinancing, Fitch-calculated gross funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted leverage reached close to 7x. However, the company's
franchisor business model implies low working capital and capital expenditures
requirements allowing healthy cash flow generation that may be used for
acquisitions if opportunities arise. Along with the bullet debt maturity profile
after the refinancing, Fitch expects gross FFO adjusted leverage to slowly
improve to 6.4x in FY17.
Superior Recoveries for Senior Secured
We consider that the distressed valuation of the company would be maximised in a
going concern scenario as the business is fairly asset-light (franchisor
business model). In addition, we believe that should Afflelou default, this
would not be the result of a broken business model but rather due to an adverse
regulatory change (reimbursement policy) or unmanageable financial leverage.
We have used a discount of 20% to the most recent LTM EBITDA of EUR77m
reflecting neutral free cash flow (FCF) at this level of discounted EBITDA in
FY14, and 5.5x distressed enterprise value/EBITDA multiple in line with 'B'
category peers in the sector. Our analysis results in superior recovery
prospects for both the super senior RCF and senior secured notes at 'RR2'
(capped due to the French jurisdiction) and very limited recovery prospects for
the senior notes at 'RR6'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Stable to improving EBITDA margin above 22%
- FFO gross adjusted leverage below 5x
- FFO fixed charge cover of 2.5x or higher
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 7x or no evidence of deleveraging from
closing, for example because of operating underperformance or on-going
acquisition activity
- Any sign that internet is becoming a serious threat, reflecting in negative
like-for-like sales growth on a sustained basis
- Unsuccessful integration of new material acquisition/s
- EBITDA margin consistently below 21%
- FFO fixed charge cover of 1.8x or below
- FCF margin below 8%
All these ratios are based on Fitch-calculated metrics.