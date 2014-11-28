(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Akbank
A.G.'s forthcoming
EUR300m senior unsecured bond issue a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The
notes will have a
five-year final maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is in line with the Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
assigned to Akbank A.G.
Akbank A.G.'s IDRs are equalised with those of its parent,
Akbank T.A.S., one of
Turkey's leading banks. Akbank A.G. is an integral part of the
group and the
largest international subsidiary. The banks share management,
risk and IT
systems, deal flow, branding and customers. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs
of Akbank A.G. and its parent are Stable.
Akbank A.G's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Support Rating: '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
