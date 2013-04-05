BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
April 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S.'s (AKLease) upcoming issue of Eurobonds a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The senior unsecured notes will rank equally with AkLease's other senior unsecured obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue rating is aligned with AKLease's Long-term foreign currency IDR. AKLease's ratings, in turn,are equalised with those of its 99.9% owner, Akbank T.A.S. ('BBB'/Stable). This reflects Fitch's view of AKLease as a core subsidiary of Akbank. AKLease shares common branding with, and is highly integrated into, its parent. Akbank is Turkey's third-largest private bank at end-Q312 with an 11.5% market share in assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As a core subsidiary of Akbank, changes in AKLease's ratings, and those of the issue, are likely to depend on changes in Akbank's IDRs.
AKLease is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: '2'
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.