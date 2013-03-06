March 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bank (Alfa;
'BBB-'/Stable) a Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch also has assigned Alfa's RUB5bn bond issue BO-08
senior unsecured bonds with final maturity in February 2016 (no put option) a
final Long-term rating of 'BBB-' and National Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-term local currency IDR is in line with Alfa's Long-term foreign
currency IDR. The issue's ratings correspond to Alfa's Long-term local currency
IDR and National Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Alfa's Long-term IDRs, National Rating and senior debt ratings is
unlikely in the near term given the level of Russia's sovereign IDRs
('BBB'/Stable); the expected cyclicality in the performance of the Russian
economy, and hence also of the bank; and Alfa's still moderate market shares.
A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put pressure on Alfa's ratings.
However, in light of the bank's track record of managing through previous
crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade Alfa to the sub-investment-grade
level if there was considerable impairment to its financial position.
Alfa's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: AA+(rus); Stable Outlook
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'