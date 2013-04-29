(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa
Bond Issuance
plc's RUB10bn 8.625% senior issue of limited recourse loan
participation notes
due 26 April 2016 a final Long-term 'BBB-' rating.
The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Russian OJSC
Alfa-Bank (Alfa),
which has Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR)
'BBB-'/Stable, a Short-term IDR of 'F3', a Viability Rating of
'bbb-', a Support
Rating of '4', a Support Rating Floor of 'B' and a National
Long-term rating of
'AA+(rus)'/Stable.
There are no financial covenants in the facility agreement
except compliance
with regulatory capital requirements. The terms of the issue
include an event of
default clause in case the parent company ABH Financial Limited
(ABHFL,
'BB+'/Stable) or its successor (in case of potential
reorganisation) ceases to
control more than 50% of Alfa. The loan/notes are not be
guaranteed by ABHFL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's ratings correspond to Alfa's Long-term local
currency IDR
('BBB-'/Stable), which reflects the bank's solid franchise and
decent prospects
for further franchise development, its solid management and
track record of
navigating through successive crises in the Russian market and
its currently
strong balance sheet and performance metrics. At the same time,
Alfa's IDRs also
consider its still moderate market shares in a sector dominated
by state-owned
banks, the likelihood of continued significant cyclicality in
the performance of
the Russian economy and the bank and potential contingent risks
arising from the
operations of the broader Alfa Group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Alfa's Long-term IDRs and issue ratings is
unlikely in the near
term given the level of Russia's sovereign IDRs ('BBB'/Stable);
the expected
cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy, and hence
also of the
bank; and Alfa's still moderate market shares.
A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put pressure on
Alfa's ratings.
However, in light of the bank's track record of managing through
previous
crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade Alfa to the
sub-investment-grade
level if there was considerable impairment to its financial
position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
6 Gasheka Street,
Moscow, 125047
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
