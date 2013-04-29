(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond Issuance plc's RUB10bn 8.625% senior issue of limited recourse loan participation notes due 26 April 2016 a final Long-term 'BBB-' rating. The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Russian OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa), which has Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable, a Short-term IDR of 'F3', a Viability Rating of 'bbb-', a Support Rating of '4', a Support Rating Floor of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)'/Stable. There are no financial covenants in the facility agreement except compliance with regulatory capital requirements. The terms of the issue include an event of default clause in case the parent company ABH Financial Limited (ABHFL, 'BB+'/Stable) or its successor (in case of potential reorganisation) ceases to control more than 50% of Alfa. The loan/notes are not be guaranteed by ABHFL. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's ratings correspond to Alfa's Long-term local currency IDR ('BBB-'/Stable), which reflects the bank's solid franchise and decent prospects for further franchise development, its solid management and track record of navigating through successive crises in the Russian market and its currently strong balance sheet and performance metrics. At the same time, Alfa's IDRs also consider its still moderate market shares in a sector dominated by state-owned banks, the likelihood of continued significant cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy and the bank and potential contingent risks arising from the operations of the broader Alfa Group. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Alfa's Long-term IDRs and issue ratings is unlikely in the near term given the level of Russia's sovereign IDRs ('BBB'/Stable); the expected cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy, and hence also of the bank; and Alfa's still moderate market shares. A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put pressure on Alfa's ratings. However, in light of the bank's track record of managing through previous crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade Alfa to the sub-investment-grade level if there was considerable impairment to its financial position. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow 6 Gasheka Street, Moscow, 125047 Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chair James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901, Email: anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.