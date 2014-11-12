(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based Alfa
Bank's (Alfa) upcoming subordinated loan participation notes
(LPNs) issue with
write-off feature an expected long-term rating of 'BB+(EXP)'.
The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects to rate Alfa's 'new-style' Tier 2 subordinated
debt issue one
notch lower than the bank's 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR). This
includes (i) zero
notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR,
as Fitch
believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank
reaches, or is
very close to, the point of non-viability (PONV); (ii) one notch
for loss
severity reflecting below average recoveries in case of default.
The expected LPNs will have principal and coupon write-down
feature (pro rata
with other loss absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i)
core Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) the Deposit Insurance
Agency directly
or indirectly acquires a controlling stake in the bank and/ (or)
provides
financial assistance to it as part of an approved bankruptcy
prevention plan
Although legally the latter is possible as soon as a bank
breaches any of its
mandatory capital ratios or is in breach of certain other
liquidity and capital
requirements, Fitch's base case assumption is that the regulator
will not
trigger loss absorption until a bank has reached (or is very
likely to reach)
PONV.
The potential upcoming 'new-style" subordinated LPNs will be
issued by an
Irish-based special purpose vehicle, Alfa Bond Issuance plc,
which will on-lend
the issue's proceeds to Alfa under a subordinated loan
agreement.
The issue amount and the coupon rate are yet to be determined.
Alfa expects the
tenor of the LPNs to be 10 years with a call option after five
years allowing it
to repay the bonds once the regulatory capital amortisation
begins.
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see 'Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old
Sub Debt,
Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues' dated 18 April 2013,
and
'Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to
Lead to Rating Changes', dated 19 April 2013, at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue rating is linked to the bank's VR, which is similar to
its IDR. The
bank and its issue ratings could be downgraded in case of a
sovereign downgrade
and a significant weakening of the Russian operating
environment, or a sharp
deterioration in the standalone credit metrics. Stabilisation of
the sovereign's
credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce
downward
pressure on the VR.
Alfa's other ratings (below) are unaffected:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'
'Old-style' subordinated debt: 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Committee Chair
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
