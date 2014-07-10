(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Alternatifbank A.S.'s (ABank,
BBB/Stable) upcoming USD-denominated guaranteed notes an
expected 'A(EXP)'
rating.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable English
law guarantee
from ABank's 74.25% shareholder, Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ,
A/Stable). The
expected rating of the notes is in line with CBQ's IDR to
reflect Fitch's
opinion that the guarantee ranks in line with unsecured and
unsubordinated
claims against CBQ and that CBQ intends and will be able to
honour its
commitments under the guarantee, if necessary.
Additionally, although the notes themselves represent claims
against
Turkey-domiciled ABank, their expected rating of 'A(EXP)' is
above the Country
Ceiling of 'BBB' of Turkey. This is because, according to the
draft agency
agreement between ABank, CBQ and the Luxembourg branch of BNP
Paribas Securities
Services, any payments by CBQ under the guarantee are to be
transferred directly
into a New York City bank account as specified by BNP Paribas
Securities
Services in its capacity as fiscal agent. Consequently, cash
flows under the
guarantee are not subject to Turkish transfer and convertibility
risks.
The draft terms and conditions of the notes include a number of
events of
default that could trigger claims under CBQ's guarantee,
including payment
default on the notes by the issuer, cross default of the issuer
or guarantor,
liquidation of (or similar action against) the issuer or
guarantor and
nationalisation of the issuer or guarantor.
ABank is a small bank operating in Turkey with 0.6% of total
banking system
assets at end-1Q14. It primarily focuses on SMEs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to a change in CBQ's IDRs or in Fitch's
assessment of
CBQ's willingness or ability to honour its commitments under the
guarantee
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
