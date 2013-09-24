(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings-Sydney-24 September 2013: Fitch
Ratings has assigned ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's (ANZ NZ, AA-/Stable/F1+)
Series 2013-1 issue of EUR500m mortgage covered bonds, due in October 2018 with
a 12-month extendable maturity, a rating of 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. At the
same time, Fitch has affirmed the outstanding NZD3.1bn of outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
The outstanding covered bonds have been issued through ANZ New Zealand (Int'l)
Limited (ANZNIL), a guaranteed issuing vehicle used for international funding by
ANZ NZ. These covered bonds are then guaranteed by ANZ NZ Covered Bond Trust
Limited, a bankruptcy-remote SPV, established under the laws of New Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on ANZ NZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the highest nominal
asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (64.1%), as ANZ NZ's Short-Term IDR
is above 'F3'. This provides ample cushion when compared to the breakeven AP of
81% for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the
Stable Outlook on ANZ NZ's IDR.
The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and
systemic risk. Systemic alternative management, cover pool-specific alternative
management, and privileged derivatives have been assessed as moderate risk,
whereas asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk, which all remain
unchanged. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery
uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
The high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects the
agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants. The liquidity mitigants are in the
form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12 month extension period on
the issued soft bullet bonds, and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard
bullet bonds. The pre-maturity test drives the risk assessment as it allows for
a mandatory six month asset sale period prior to a scheduled hard bullet covered
bond maturity, post issuer default. Whereas Fitch has assessed the time required
to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand to be 12 months in a stressed market
scenario.
The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the
internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is considered
highly material for the programme. The systemic alternative management
assessment reflects the significant role to be performed post issuer default by
the trustee, who would need to contract other parties to perform important
functions. The cover pool-specific alternative management assessment reflects
the quality of the IT systems, processes and data delivered to Fitch.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 81% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and
allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA'
scenario. The breakeven AP has decreased from 83.9% due to updated NZ stress
assumptions, which has a negative impact on the stressed asset price in Fitch's
cash-flows model. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be
affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of
new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
As of August 2013, the cover pool consisted of 39,344 loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of NZD5.8bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value
ratio of 56.1%, a WA indexed LVR of 53.8%, and a weighted average seasoning of
28 months. Fitch has separately calculated the WA current LVR as 63.1% and the
indexed LVR as 60.9%, based on consolidated borrower exposure, both of which are
used in its analysis. The cover pool is comprised of: floating-rate loans 37.3%;
fixed-rate loans 62.7%; and interest only loans 9.4%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed around New Zealand's population centres, with the
largest concentrations being in Auckland (43%), Canterbury (centred on
Christchurch, 10.5%), and Wellington (14.5%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 17.8%, and a weighted average recovery rate
of 63.4%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its New Zealand
residential mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average residual life of
the assets at 12.7 years, and of the liabilities at 3.9 years.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the issuer's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap falls by more than two
categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81%.