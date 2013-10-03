(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Salam III
Limited's USD100m insurance-linked Sukuk (Islamic bond)
programme a rating of
'BBB-'. Fitch has also assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to the first
USD20m tranche
under the programme, which was issued on 3 October 2013.
ATLANTICLUX
Lebensversicherung S.A. (ATL; Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
'BBB'/Stable,
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable) acts as ultimate
obligor in the
programme, which is sponsored by ATL's parent company FWU AG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Sukuk programme's rating is the same as ATL's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because despite having some structured
elements, Fitch has
treated the Sukuk programme as effectively having the same
credit
characteristics as a senior unsecured corporate obligation of
ATL. This is due
to its partly recourse nature, and what Fitch views as a lack of
bankruptcy
remoteness in the structure. Each tranche of the Salam III Sukuk
programme will
have its final payment date five years after its issuance.
Salam III Limited is a limited, non-cellular company duly
incorporated under The
Company (Guernsey) Law 2008 that has been set up specifically to
issue the Sukuk
programme and enter into a swap agreement with Salam III A IC
Limited, an
incorporated cell of Salam ATL Re ICC Limited. Salam III A IC
Limited acts as a
"transformer vehicle" in this transaction and enters into a
reinsurance contract
with ATL. Through this reinsurance contract, ATL cedes 90% of
the remaining
mortality risk to Salam III A IC Limited and part of the lapse
risk from a
designated block of new business policies. A retrocession
contract has been set
up between Salam III A IC Limited and Partner Reinsurance Europe
SE, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Partner Reinsurance Europe Ltd. (IFS
'AA-'/Stable), for all
mortality risk in the designated portfolio and therefore leaves
Salam III A IC
Limited retaining only lapse risk which is then transferred by
the swap
agreement to Salam III Limited.
Proceeds from the programme will be used to finance upfront
acquisition costs of
new business. The Sukuk programme has no material impact on
ATL's credit
fundamentals such as financial leverage or capitalisation. Fitch
views
positively that the programme increases the diversification of
ATL's financing
of acquisition costs, which is currently dominated by a
factoring agreement with
FWU AG.
However, when the programme's total of USD100m is issued, ATL's
total financing
commitments to total available capital (TFC) ratio will increase
to 2.4x from
0.8x. Although this is a relatively high ratio it does not
currently affect
ATL's ratings, as the programme will be paid back through
acquisition fees
included in the insurance premiums of the designated block of
new business
policies and ATL's contractual agreements with its distribution
partners which
significantly reduce the insurer's credit risk arising from
lapses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change of ATL's IDR would also lead to a change of the rating
of the Salam III
Sukuk programme.
Key ratings triggers for an upgrade of ATL's IDR include
continued improvements
in ATL's franchise and scale, and stability in the insurer's
gross written
premiums developments in the various countries, while
maintaining strong
capitalisation.
Fitch views a downgrade of ATL's IDR in the near term as
unlikely. However, a
significant and sustained deterioration in profitability
resulting in a return
on assets below 0.20% over a prolonged period of time could
result in a
downgrade. Additionally, the TFC ratio increasing to more than
3x could lead to
a downgrade.
ATL offers unit-linked and term insurance products,
predominantly in Germany,
France and Italy. ATL had total assets of EUR588.6m at end-2012
and is owned by
FWU AG (74.9%) and by VHV (25.1%), a medium-sized German
insurance group. FWU AG
is owned by nine partners (95%) and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.