May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Auto ABS FCT Compartiment 2013-1 final ratings as follows:

EUR361.2m class A, due May 2020: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of Banque PSA Finance, German branch (BPF, not rated) in its capacity as originator and servicer for the transaction, the agency's expectations of future asset performance in the light of the current economic environment in Germany, Fitch's assessment of the portfolio's exposure to residual value (RV) risk, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction's legal structure.

The transaction envisages a one-year revolving period, during which further receivables can be transferred to the issuer each month. In Fitch's view, the early amortisation triggers in place, along with eligibility criteria, portfolio limits and available CE, adequately address the risk of a significant deterioration of the underlying asset quality. However, in line with its criteria, the agency has taken into account possible migration to a riskier pool composition allowed by the portfolio limits.

Of the initial portfolio balance, 54% and potentially up to 60% following portfolio replenishment comprises the RV component of the lease contracts and is therefore exposed to the risk that the used car sale price at maturity of the contract may differ from the RV agreed in the leasing contract. To mitigate RV risk, the issuer has the right at lease contract maturity to sell the vehicles at the initially agreed RV to BPF. In its analysis, the agency has assumed that the seller becomes insolvent and thus no credit was given for this purchase commitment.

No back-up servicer is appointed at closing. Available structural and operational mitigants, including the appointment of a data trustee and a fully-funded liquidity reserve (the general reserve), are adequate to address servicing discontinuity risk, in Fitch's opinion.

Commingling risk upon servicer insolvency is further addressed by the use of a specially dedicated collection account, protected against the insolvency of the servicer, and the availability of a commingling reserve.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

The transaction is a securitisation of performing German auto lease contracts, including residual values, to private and commercial clients. The receivables are purchased by the issuer at their net present value, which is the aggregate of all scheduled principal payments discounted at the higher of 6.0% and the lease internal rate of return. The originator is BPF, a 100% subsidiary of the French carmaker Peugeot SA (PSA, 'B+'/Negative).

The issuer, Auto ABS FCT, is a French securitisation fund (Fonds Commun de Titrisation; FCT) established to refinance assets originated by entities within the PSA group. It is co-owned by France Titrisation (the management company) and Banque PSA Finance SA (the custodian) and is governed by the provisions of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

CE of 24.4% for the class A notes is provided by portfolio overcollateralisation via the subordination of the unrated class B notes. Any excess spread generated by the structure will provide additional credit protection to the notes. The class A notes' interest are based on one-month Euribor plus a margin. The interest rate risk resulting from the fixed rate assets and the floating rate notes is hedged by two fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps, each covering half of the class A notes outstanding.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (class A): Original rating: 'AAAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AA+sf'

Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (class A): Original rating: 'AAAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AA+sf'

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries:

Original rating: 'AAAsf'

Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 15%: 'AA+sf'

Increase default base case by 25% and reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAsf'

Increase default base case 50% and reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'A+sf'

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying new issue report. It includes also details on material sources of information that were used to prepare the rating and is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto ABS FCT Compartiment 2013-1

here