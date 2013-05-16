(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned the Autonomous Community of La Rioja (La Rioja) Long-term foreign
and local currency ratings of 'BBB' and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F2'. The
Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings assigned reflect La Rioja's weakened fiscal performance, increased
level of debt over the past five years and low liquidity. The ratings, which are
the same as the Spanish sovereign, reflect Fitch's expectation that the regional
government will improve its operating performance which will enable to stabilize
its financial debt in the medium term.
La Rioja reported a negative current balance of EUR42.4m in 2012, mainly due to
having recognised EUR70m expenditure in 2012 which related to 2011. In the
2008-2012 period, principally as a consequence of a reduction on tax revenue La
Rioja twice reported a negative current balance and an accumulated deficit in
this period of EUR683m which represents about 56% of its annual budget. Fitch
also observed that in 2012 the regional government took several austerity
measures on spending with in particular the intention of reducing the number of
its public sector entities. The 2013 budget included a 7% reduction in operating
expenditure and a high rise in operating revenue of 4% in comparison with 2012
actuals, explaining the EUR44.8m current balance which might be challenging.
Fitch's base case scenario considers that La Rioja will be able to report a
positive operating balance in 2014, covering interest payments which are
estimated in the EUR40m-EUR45m range for 2014.
Debt rose in 2012 by over 14.5% to EUR989m due to the conversion of commercial
liabilities into financial debt. Fitch expects La Rioja's debt to stabilise at
EUR1bn in the medium term thanks in part to the possibility of scaling down
investments. Debt servicing to current revenue could reach 12% in 2014 from 8.6%
in 2012.
The regional administration did not apply for the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA)
in 2012 and it has no plans to do so in 2013 motivated by the fact that its debt
portfolio is essentially made of domestic loans which are currently not covered
by the FLA. La Rioja's debt portfolio amortises quite rapidly with 45% of
outstanding debt at end-2012 coming due in the next five years. The ongoing
market skepticism and difficulties to market access have been offset by the
different mechanisms established by the central government to limit the
re-financing risk.
In 2012, the region experienced liquidity tension which caused further delays to
supplier payments. Payables amounted at end-2012 to EUR271m at FYE12
representing 22% of its budget (20% in 2010), with about 40% due to its own
public entities.
The regional economic profile compares favourably with national averages and is
expected to remain stable. In 2012, La Rioja's GDP per capita was 12% above the
Spanish average and the average unemployment rate in 2012 stood at 20.5%
compared to Spain's 25%. The economy was also negatively impacted by the
slowdown of the construction industry, even if the number of completed houses
still to be sold at 1.5% of the total stock was the lowest among the Spanish
regions. The region has a strong export-oriented manufacturing sector, employing
24.7% of the workforce at end-2012 versus 25.3% at end-2008. With the ongoing
economic context, Fitch expects operating revenue to remain flat in the medium
term.
Fitch introduced a rating floor for all Spanish autonomous communities which is
presently set at 'BBB-'/Negative (see press release dated 8 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlooks are Negative in line with the ratings of the Kingdom of Spain
('BBB'/Negative) and any negative rating action of the sovereign would be
replicated on the rating of La Rioja.
The ratings could also be downgraded if, as a consequence of persisting economic
contraction, La Rioja continues to report a negative current balance beyond 2014
or debt grows above expectation and continues to increase significantly.