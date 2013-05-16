(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Autonomous Community of La Rioja (La Rioja) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BBB' and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings assigned reflect La Rioja's weakened fiscal performance, increased level of debt over the past five years and low liquidity. The ratings, which are the same as the Spanish sovereign, reflect Fitch's expectation that the regional government will improve its operating performance which will enable to stabilize its financial debt in the medium term.

La Rioja reported a negative current balance of EUR42.4m in 2012, mainly due to having recognised EUR70m expenditure in 2012 which related to 2011. In the 2008-2012 period, principally as a consequence of a reduction on tax revenue La Rioja twice reported a negative current balance and an accumulated deficit in this period of EUR683m which represents about 56% of its annual budget. Fitch also observed that in 2012 the regional government took several austerity measures on spending with in particular the intention of reducing the number of its public sector entities. The 2013 budget included a 7% reduction in operating expenditure and a high rise in operating revenue of 4% in comparison with 2012 actuals, explaining the EUR44.8m current balance which might be challenging.

Fitch's base case scenario considers that La Rioja will be able to report a positive operating balance in 2014, covering interest payments which are estimated in the EUR40m-EUR45m range for 2014.

Debt rose in 2012 by over 14.5% to EUR989m due to the conversion of commercial liabilities into financial debt. Fitch expects La Rioja's debt to stabilise at EUR1bn in the medium term thanks in part to the possibility of scaling down investments. Debt servicing to current revenue could reach 12% in 2014 from 8.6% in 2012.

The regional administration did not apply for the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) in 2012 and it has no plans to do so in 2013 motivated by the fact that its debt portfolio is essentially made of domestic loans which are currently not covered by the FLA. La Rioja's debt portfolio amortises quite rapidly with 45% of outstanding debt at end-2012 coming due in the next five years. The ongoing market skepticism and difficulties to market access have been offset by the different mechanisms established by the central government to limit the re-financing risk.

In 2012, the region experienced liquidity tension which caused further delays to supplier payments. Payables amounted at end-2012 to EUR271m at FYE12 representing 22% of its budget (20% in 2010), with about 40% due to its own public entities.

The regional economic profile compares favourably with national averages and is expected to remain stable. In 2012, La Rioja's GDP per capita was 12% above the Spanish average and the average unemployment rate in 2012 stood at 20.5% compared to Spain's 25%. The economy was also negatively impacted by the slowdown of the construction industry, even if the number of completed houses still to be sold at 1.5% of the total stock was the lowest among the Spanish regions. The region has a strong export-oriented manufacturing sector, employing 24.7% of the workforce at end-2012 versus 25.3% at end-2008. With the ongoing economic context, Fitch expects operating revenue to remain flat in the medium term.

Fitch introduced a rating floor for all Spanish autonomous communities which is presently set at 'BBB-'/Negative (see press release dated 8 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Outlooks are Negative in line with the ratings of the Kingdom of Spain ('BBB'/Negative) and any negative rating action of the sovereign would be replicated on the rating of La Rioja.

The ratings could also be downgraded if, as a consequence of persisting economic contraction, La Rioja continues to report a negative current balance beyond 2014 or debt grows above expectation and continues to increase significantly.