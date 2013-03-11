(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned foreign
and local
currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+' and
short-term IDRs of
'B' to Mexico's Prestaciones Finmart, S.A.P.I. de C.V., SOFOM,
E.N.R. (Finmart).
National scale ratings of 'BBB+(mex)' and 'F2(mex)' were also
assigned. The
long-term Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also expects to rate
an upcoming issue
of medium-term Reg S bonds 'B+/RR4'. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All of Finmart's ratings are driven by its core profile. Thus,
the ratings
reflect its favorable business model, granting personal loans to
stable public
sector employees with direct debit to their payrolls. However,
the ratings also
factor in the relatively high operational, political, and
reputational risks
associated with this sector, as well the exposure to fierce
competition and the
potential for rapidly changing market dynamics.
Finmart's ratings also consider its gradually growing franchise
and overall
competitive position, sound operating and risk management
practices, and
improving performance and capital adequacy metrics, although
these have been
somewhat volatile in recent years. More important, Finmart's
ratings are
constrained by its relatively expensive, concentrated funding
base, which is
faced with burdensome terms and conditions.
The expected rating on the proposed notes reflects Fitch's
opinion that, upon
completion of such issue, FinMart would have enough available
earning assets to
ensure an average recovery for bondholders in the case of
liquidation. This
underpins the Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and the alignment of the
notes' rating
with Finmart's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Finmart's ratings could be eventually upgraded if the
flexibility of funding is
materially improved, with more diversified sources, an
increasing portion of
more stable financing alternatives, and a material shift in the
funding mix,
with the majority of this coming from unsecured lending. Also,
sustained
profitability and capital adequacy metrics might be positive
ratings factors.
In turn, Finmart's ratings could be affected if the company is
not able to
sustain the performance, capital, and asset quality metrics
recorded at
end-2012. The ratings could be negatively affected by operating
return on assets
(ROA) below 2%, a capital-to-assets ratio lower than 20%, and/or
impairment and
charge-off ratios above 7% and 4%, respectively.
The rating of the proposed notes will likely remain aligned with
Finmart's IDRs.
However, it could be downgraded to a level below the IDR if
Finmart does not
improve the availability of unpledged earnings assets materially
after
completion of the issuance.
CREDIT PROFILE
Finmart, established in 2003, grants personal loans secured by
payroll
withholdings to unionized public sector employees in Mexico.
These employees,
federal, state, and municipal governments, often have limited
access to
financing products, given their relatively lower income and
limited credit track
record. However, public sector unionized jobs are usually stable
and have low
turnover ratios. Finmart offers medium-term loans that are
repaid in fixed
installments.
In early 2012, EzCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a consumer finance
company based in
Austin, Texas, acquired 60% of Finmart through a capital
infusion of USD12
million which, coupled with new capital contributed by original
shareholders,
increased Finmart's capital base by USD20 million. These
resources enabled
Finmart to expand its loan growth capacity, implement a strategy
to improve its
funding structure, and clean up its loan portfolio. As a result,
capital metrics
and franchise improved materially, although profitability and
asset quality were
somewhat affected, but these have been gradually improving since
2012.
For many years, Finmart's funding mix has been relatively
expensive and
concentrated, with burdensome terms and conditions. Tenors,
interest rates, and
required collateral have been improving steadily and materially,
which has
boosted recurring earnings and improved the entity's financial
flexibility.
Nonetheless, funding remains concentrated in wholesale sources,
while the
company remains challenged to further improve the conditions of
its credit
facilities while reducing its reliance on collateralized
funding.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Prestaciones Finmart:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Upcoming issue of MXN750 million 3-year Reg S bonds
'B+/RR4(EXP)';
--National-scale long-term rating 'BBB+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating 'F2(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52 81 8399 9169
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
-- 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- 'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.