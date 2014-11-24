(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
for the first
time assigned India-based Lodha Developers Private Limited
(Lodha) a Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Project Concentration: Lodha's rating reflects its high
concentration in a few
projects despite the considerable scale of its operations. Its
four largest
projects will account for nearly 80% of contracted sales in the
financial year
ending 31 March 2015 (FY15), reducing to around 60% in FY19.
Furthermore, a majority of Lodha's medium-term sales are focused
in the high-end
and luxury segments, which are defined by the company as per
square foot prices
of over INR20,000 (USD325) and over INR50,000 respectively. For
the 18 months to
15 September 2014, over 60% of the company's INR106.3bn sales
stemmed from these
two market segments. Sales within these segments typically
exhibit higher
correlation with economic cycles, and therefore are generally
more volatile,
owing to consumers' ability to delay their purchase decisions.
Largest Domestic Developer: Lodha is the largest India-based
residential real
estate property developer based on sales. The company has
demonstrated strong
execution capabilities in high-end residential developments in
Mumbai. Lodha's
aggregate contracted sales value in FY13 and FY14 was higher
than the combined
sales value of the second- and third-largest property developers
in India during
the same period. Lodha's land bank of 25 million square meters
is among the
largest among Indian developers, and has a market value
assessment of over
USD10bn by external valuers. The company expects its current
land bank to
support developments and sales over the next seven years.
High Leverage to Moderate: Lodha's leverage, as measured by net
debt to
inventory less customer advances, is high at 77% at FYE14,
compared to its
rating peers. However leverage has reduced from 108% in FYE12 as
the company's
focus has shifted towards monetizing its inventory rather than
aggressively
land-banking as in prior years. Fitch expects Lodha's leverage
to remain at
around 50%-55% over the medium term as the company's sales gain
traction, but
leverage may increase from time to time depending on the timing
and cost of
additional land acquisitions.
Strong Long-Term Growth: Fitch expects strong medium-term growth
in the Indian
real-estate market, supported by growing demand in line with
economic growth,
limited supply in the key cities and rising income levels.
Demand will also be
underpinned by favourable demographics and rapid urbanisation,
as well as the
government's aim to provide housing for all by 2020 and its
plans to develop
about 100 cities/townships.
Cyclical Sector, Regulatory Risks: The real estate industry is
highly correlated
with macroeconomic conditions. This risk is partly mitigated by
the essential
nature of residential real estate, as well as Fitch's
expectations that the pace
of India's GDP growth will increase in the next 12-24 months.
The real estate
business in India is also regulated, in that the acquisition of
land and
construction of projects need approvals at both the local and
federal government
levels. Any delay in approvals or changes in regulations can
impact developers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Lower project concentration, with no single project accounting
for more than
15% of contracted sales on a sustained basis
- High sales turnover, with contracted sales / gross debt
maintained at over
1.2x (FYE14: 0.85x; Fitch projection for FYE15: 1.1x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Total debt net of cash / inventory less customer advances
sustained above 55%
- Contracted sales / gross debt sustained below 1x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25% (FYE14: 19.2%; Fitch
projection for FYE15:
37%)
