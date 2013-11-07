(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
foreign and local
currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B-' and
assigned short-term
IDRs of 'B' to Argentina's Banco Supervielle S.A. The long-term
rating Outlook
is Negative, in line with that of the sovereign and most of the
country's rated
banks.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b-'
to Banco
Supervielle, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of '5' and 'NF',
respectively; as well as a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' to the
global subordinated
debt. Fitch also affirmed Banco Supervielle's global
subordinated debt for USD50
million due 2017 at 'CCC/RR5', one notch below the bank's
long-term local
currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banco Supervielle's VR and IDRs are driven by the adverse
economic and operating
environment, and the relatively tight loss absorption capacity
in the form of
core capital and/or loan loss reserves, but also considering the
bank's strong
profitability, sound and stable asset quality, good funding and
liquidity
profile, and gradually strengthening franchise.
The adverse economic, operating, and regulatory environment also
underpins the
SR and SRF of '5' and 'NF', since Fitch considers that external
support for
Banco Supervielle, in case of need, cannot be relied upon under
current
circumstances, as is the case of most Argentine banks.
The 'CCC/RR5' rating of Banco Supervielle's subordinated debt
reflects that
these securities are plain-vanilla subordinated liabilities,
without any
deferral feature on coupons and/or principal. Therefore, these
are notched only
once to reflect the below average expected recoveries for these
bonds in case of
bank liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downside risk to Banco Supervielle's IDRs and VR could stem from
a sovereign
rating downgrade and/or a material deterioration of the
operating environment
for financial institutions. Under current circumstances, Fitch
considers
unlikely that Argentine banks could be rated above the
sovereign. In turn, Banco
Supervielle's IDRs and VR could be negatively affected by a
Fitch core capital
ratio below 3% and/or operating losses coupled with aggressive
loan growth or
rapidly deteriorating asset quality.
On the other hand, Fitch does not envision positive rating
actions for Argentine
banks in the near future. However, if the sovereign rating is
eventually
upgraded, Banco Supervielle's IDRs and VR would only be upgraded
if accompanied
by a stronger loss absorption capacity, with a Fitch core
capital ratio and/or
consolidated loan reserve coverage above 8% and 100%,
respectively.
Fitch considers that the upside potential for Banco
Supervielle's SR and SRF is
virtually inexistent in the foreseeable future, since this would
be contingent
on a material improvement of the political, operating, and
regulatory
environment, coupled with a sustained strengthening of the
bank's systemic
importance.
The rating of the subordinated debt will likely remain one notch
below Banco
Supervielle's local currency long-term IDR under most
circumstances, meaning
that this issue rating would move accordingly with any change in
the bank's
IDRs.
Fitch published the following ratings:
Banco Supervielle:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'B-'; Outlook
Negative.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Banco Supervielle:
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Recovery Rating to the Subordinated Debt at 'RR5'.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
Banco Supervielle:
--Subordinated debt at 'CCC'.
