(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Barclays Africa
Group Limited's (BAGL) forthcoming Basel III compliant
subordinated notes (Tier
2 notes) an expected National Rating of 'AA(zaf)(EXP)'.
The notes will be issued under BAGL's forthcoming ZAR30bn
domestic medium term
note (DMTN) programme. Fitch has also assigned the programme a
senior unsecured
National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)' and a senior
unsecured National
Short-term Rating of 'F1+(zaf)(EXP)'.
The final programme and issue ratings are subject to the receipt
of final
documentation conforming to information already received by
Fitch.
The notes qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital under Basel III,
which was
introduced in South Africa on 1 January 2013. The notes contain
contractual loss
absorption features which will be triggered at the point of
non-viability of the
bank. According to the draft terms, the notes can be fully
written off upon the
occurrence of a trigger event at the option of the South African
regulator.
There are no equity conversion provisions in the terms.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAGL has a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)' with a Stable
Outlook and a
National Short-term Rating of 'F1+(zaf)'.
The notes' rating is notched down twice from BAGL's National
Long-term Rating to
reflect Fitch's view of the notes' potential loss severity via
the contractual
write-down features.
The programme's ratings are in line with BAGL's senior unsecured
National Long
and Short-term ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The expected programme and issue ratings are linked and
therefore sensitive to a
change in BAGL's National Long-term rating.
BAGL's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Local currency Long-term IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating 'bbb'
Support Rating '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030
Dubai
Secondary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
