(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a long-term
foreign currency
rating of 'BBB' to Banco Safra S.A.'s (Safra) upcoming issuance
of senior
unsecured notes in Swiss Francs (CHF) with maturity of three
years and three
months.
The notes will be issued through Safra's Cayman Branch. The
amount of the notes
is CHF 350 million. The principal will be paid at the maturity
of the issuance
in June 2017, and interest payments will be made annually.
Settlement will be
made in CHF.
The notes are part of a global medium-term note program of up to
USD5 billion
and its proceeds will be used by Safra for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to Safra's new issuance corresponds to the
bank's Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) ('BBB'; Outlook Stable) and ranks equal
with other senior
unsecured debt.
Safra's IDRs are determined by its Viability Rating of 'bbb',
which reflects its
solid franchise and consistent performance through economic
cycles. The bank's
conservative risk policies have proven Safra's ability to manage
risks and adapt
its balance sheet and ensure liquidity during periods of
economic volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considering the current business model of Safra, which weighs
mostly on a
wholesale funding structure and the maintenance of sufficient,
albeit tight,
capital ratios, further upgrades may be limited unless those
structural
characteristics are changed. An unlikely deterioration of its
asset quality, and
therefore its profitability for a sustained period of time may
trigger a
negative rating review, as will a deterioration of the recent
improvement
towards asset and liability management.
Safra is 99.99% controlled by Joseph Safra and his family and
was the fifth
largest private bank in Brazil in terms of total assets as of
September 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55-11-4503-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
