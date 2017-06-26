(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banijay Group SAS a 'B+(EXP)' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has assigned a rating of 'BB(EXP)'/'RR2' to Banijay's senior secured debt. Banijay has an experienced management team that has maintained cost discipline during the expansion of non-scripted content. Non-scripted content is exposed to shifts in consumer sentiment, but Banijay has demonstrated ability to adapt to these trends, including through customer diversification, with success in renewing shows for multiple seasons and in syndicating them to multiple countries. The expected rating is constrained by the company's high leverage, more limited size than its peers, and the low monetisation of its back catalogue through Banijay Rights. If Banijay continues to attract talented producers that understand the local market and to expand its geographic reach, its rating will benefit. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Independent TV Producer: Banijay is the fourth-largest producer of TV content and the largest independent producer globally. The success of scripted dramas such as "Versailles" and the rapid growth of over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix is leading to additional content demand across the industry. However, the cost of production and the length of development mean there is limited ability to produce new scripted content. Banijay's focus on non-scripted content, which can be produced and delivered quickly. Greater Scale and Diversification: The recent acquisition of Zodiak has expanded the production of scripted shows. Including the pending Castaway transaction, scale has improved significantly, with revenue and EBITDA more than doubling. The mergers have also enhanced Banijay's library in scripted and non-scripted content and added greater geographical diversification. Banijay plans to increase scripted content to up to 20% of sales over the medium term. This has the potential to increase the need for working capital as a scripted show can take up to two years to produce and some offsets, such as tax credits, are only received at the end of production. Consistent FCF Generation Despite Earn-Outs: Banijay's business is free cash flow (FCF) positive; capex is low due to its asset-light operating model. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) margins to fall to around 7% through the rating horizon from above 9% in 2016 due to higher interest expense following the refinancing. We forecast consistently positive FCF, which will be needed to finance over EUR100 million in earn-out payments in 2017 and 2018, but we expect cash balances to grow thereafter. Renewals Mitigate Business Cycle Risk: The risk of shows not being renewed and the potential for decreased demand among broadcast networks or OTTs due to the business cycle is mitigated by the success Banijay has had in renewing its existing shows and distributing them in additional geographies. The development of Banijay Rights after the Zodiak acquisition should improve the company's ability to monetise its back catalogue and further enhance revenue visibility. Above-Average Recoveries: Fitch uses a bespoke recovery approach for credits whose IDR is 'B+' or below. For Banijay, Fitch uses a going-concern approach where it assumes post-restructuring EBITDA is 25% below its 2017 forecast EBITDA, a 5.5x distressed multiple, and 10% of going-concern enterprise value is deducted for administrative claims. Fitch also assumes that the revolving credit facility (RCF), term loan and senior secured note are pari passu and that the RCF would be fully drawn upon default. Fitch therefore assigns a Recovery Rating of 'RR2' to the senior secured debt with recoveries between 70% and 90%. DERIVATION SUMMARY Banijay is the leading independent TV production studio and the fourth largest globally. Its primary competitors are EndemolShine Group, ITV Studios, FremantleMedia and All3Media. It has a greater proportion of unscripted content than its peers, although the acquisition of Zodiak increases its exposure to scripted content. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - revenue growth trending towards 6% in 2019; - EBITDA margin stable at 11.5%; - increased demand for working capital due to the shift towards producing scripted content; - over EUR100 million in payments for earn-outs and put options between 2017 and 2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -FFO net adjusted leverage trending below 4x -FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.5x -Increased scale with sales above EUR1 billion, improved mix between non-scripted and scripted content and further development of the digital strategy -Successful development of the Banijay Rights business and expansion into additional geographies Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -FFO net adjusted leverage trending above 5x -FFO fixed charge coverage below 3x -Inability to turn around the businesses in Spain and Germany -Failure to renew leading shows and delays in the development of the digital strategy LIQUIDITY Satisfactory Liquidity: Banijay has comfortable liquidity, with EUR73 million in cash on balance sheet for 2016, consistently positive FCF, a EUR35 million RCF once the transaction is completed and modest working-capital swings. Fitch believes that the transition to a greater proportion of scripted content will increase the need for working capital, but Banijay's liquidity is sufficient to meet those needs. Contact: Supervisory Analyst Brendan Condon Director +44 20 3530 1599 Primary Analyst Roman Schorr Associate Director +49 69 7680 76 137 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 June 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Operating leases were capitalised with a multiple of 8x, financial debt increased by for EUR18.4 million due to adjustments for factoring and the shareholder loan was not included in the quantum of debt. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the Master Criteria, this action was informed by information from both the rating advisor and the management team including a management presentation and draft legal documentation. Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: 203 530, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001