(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Bank of Ceylon's (BOC) USD500m
unsecured notes due 2018 a final rating of 'BB-'. This follows the receipt of the final
documents conforming to information previously received.
The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 28
March 2013 (see 'Fitch Affirms Bank of Ceylon's 'BB-' IDRs' on
www.fitchratings.com). The notes have a maturity of five years and coupon
payments will be at a fixed rate of 5.325% on a semi-annual basis. The issue
proceeds are to be partly used for refinancing near-term maturities, as well as
for balance sheet growth.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
BOC's Long-Term IDR is driven by the Government of Sri Lanka's (GOSL) high
propensity but somewhat limited ability to provide timely support to the bank at
times of distress. In Fitch's view, the state's high propensity stems from BOC's
systemic importance as the largest bank in the country - accounting for nearly
20% of banking system's deposits and assets - its quasi-sovereign status, its
role as a key lender to the government and full government ownership. The
state's limited ability is reflected in the 'BB-'/Stable sovereign rating.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change in the GOSL's ability or propensity to extend support to BOC will
result in a corresponding change in BOC's IDRs and hence the issue rating.