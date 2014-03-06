(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bankia, S.A.'s (the
issuer, BBB-/Negative/F3/b) outstanding EUR43.7bn cedulas
hipotecarias (mortgage
covered bonds or CH) a 'BBB+' rating, with Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating of the CH is based on Bankia's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
discontinuity risk)
and the level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 67% relied upon
by Fitch, which
provides recoveries in excess of 91% on CH assumed to be in
default in a 'BBB+'
scenario, corresponding to a two-notch uplift from the bank's
IDR.
Credit to OC Projections
Fitch has applied an exception to its covered bonds rating
criteria when
determining the relied upon OC of 67%, under which a 20% haircut
has been
applied to the OC expected as of end March 2014 (84%) rather
than to the lowest
observed during the previous 12 months (78%). This is
considering that Bankia's
CH OC ratio is expected to range between 84% and 99% from
end-March 2014 until
end-2014, mainly due to the amortisation of EUR5.5bn of
outstanding CHs. It
further captures Bankia's short-term funding strategy and
improved liquidity
position, which is becoming less reliant on CH issuances and
securitisations.
OC Constraint
The breakeven OC for Bankia's CH 'BBB+' rating is equal to 67%,
meaning there is
no cushion against a decrease in the level of OC taken into
account by Fitch in
its analysis. This level of OC constrains the CH rating to a
maximum of two
notches above the IDR based on recoveries given default,
irrespective of the
outcome of Fitch's discontinuity risk analysis.
Weak Non-Residential Sub-Pool Performance
Fitch has derived conservative loss assumptions on the
non-residential part of
the cover pool, which represents 21% of the total mortgage book.
Considering the
deteriorating trend observed within the arrears performance
data, Fitch's
lifetime default and recovery expectations on the entire cover
pool are 22.8%
and 36.7%, respectively, under a base case scenario, and 32.3%
and 31.2% under a
'BBB+' stress. This is associated with loss rate assumptions of
14.4% and 21.0%
under a base case and 'BBB+' scenario, respectively.
Large Residential Sub-Pool
While the agency has incorporated conservative loss rate
assumptions for the
non-residential part of the cover pool, the overall credit view
is broadly in
line with other CH programmes rated by Fitch. This is due to the
greater
proportion of less risky residential mortgages (79%) within
Bankia's cover pool
compared with Spanish peers.
D-Cap in Line With Peers
In line with the D-Cap assigned to the CH of other Spanish
issuers rated below
the sovereign, Bankia's CH D-Cap of 1 stems from the very high
risk assessment
of the liquidity gap and systemic component. This is explained
by the hard
bullet redemption of CH and the lack of specific protection
against liquidity
shortfalls post assumed issuer insolvency. Other components of
Fitch's D-Cap
analysis have been assessed as follows: low asset segregation
risk,
moderate-high alternative management risk (systemic and
cover-pool-specific),
and low privileged derivative risk exposure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Diminishing Support
The 'BBB+' CH rating could be vulnerable to a one-notch
downgrade if Bankia's
IDR was downgraded by two notches, all else being equal. The
Negative Outlook on
the CH rating reflects the pressure on Bankia's IDR and the
difference between
the IDR and the Viability Rating. However, Bankia's CH rating
would not be
affected if the IDR was downgraded by just one notch,
considering that covered
bonds could qualify for a three-notch recovery uplift if the
covered bonds
rating on a probability of default basis was below investment
grade and as long
as the relied upon OC was greater than the estimated break-even
OC ratio to
provide for outstanding recoveries.
Lack of OC Buffer
The level of relied upon OC of 67% could decrease if Bankia's
IDR was downgraded
below 'F3', as an OC haircut of up to 30% would be applied
(instead of 20%) in
accordance with Fitch's covered bonds rating criteria. If this
occurs, Fitch
would analyse OC trends in light of the then prevailing OC
projections and cover
pool loss expectations.
Potential D-Cap Benefit
If the level of relied upon OC for Bankia's CH increased to 76%,
the rating of
the covered bonds on a probability of default basis could reach
a one-notch
uplift over Bankia's IDR. This is because under such a scenario
the cover pool
would enable full and timely redemption of outstanding CHs in a
'BBB' scenario.
This level of OC would also allow for a further two-notch uplift
based on
estimated recoveries given default of at least 91%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Antonio Casado
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos, 11
28004 Madrid
Secondary Analyst
Alvaro Utrera
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 75
Committee Chair
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 91 702 57 74
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA
Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Spain -
Amended, dated 20 March 2013, 'Criteria for Rating Granular
Corporate Balance-
Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 28 March 2013, 'Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 4 February
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Amended
here
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.