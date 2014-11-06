(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned US insurers Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of 'AA-', with Stable Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers Banner Life and William Penn (together, Legal & General America (LGA)) as core to the Legal & General group (L&G; ultimate parent Legal & General Group Plc: LT IDR A/Stable) and has therefore aligned their IFS ratings with that of other core operating entities in the group. Fitch's view that Banner Life and William Penn are core to L&G is based on a number of factors: - Strategic importance: L&G has owned Banner Life for 32 years and William Penn for 25 years and views them as a key part of its strategy for growth. LGA provides significant benefit to L&G through diversification between the insurance risk in the US business (predominantly mortality risk) and that in L&G's UK business (predominantly longevity risk). L&G's main UK operating company, Legal & General Assurance Society, is approved as a "certified" reinsurer in the State of New York (where William Penn operates), meaning that it can reinsure business from LGA with reduced collateral requirements - Support: L&G has a long history of providing direct capital funding to LGA to support LGA's business growth - Materiality: LGA represented 23% of L&G's insurance gross written premiums in 2013 and 16% of its value of new business - Shared management: LGA manages risks in line with L&G's group's risk appetite. L&G's group CEO is the Chairman of the LGA board - Consistency of branding: Since 2011, Banner Life and William Penn have been marketed under the Legal & General America brand RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in the rating of L&G would be reflected in a corresponding change in the IFS ratings of Banner Life and William Penn. Also, a material deterioration of the companies' profitability or market position may lead Fitch to no longer view them as core to L&G, triggering a downgrade. Contacts: Primary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.