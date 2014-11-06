(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned US
insurers Banner Life
Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New
York Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of 'AA-', with Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers
Banner Life and
William Penn (together, Legal & General America (LGA)) as core
to the Legal &
General group (L&G; ultimate parent Legal & General Group Plc:
LT IDR A/Stable)
and has therefore aligned their IFS ratings with that of other
core operating
entities in the group.
Fitch's view that Banner Life and William Penn are core to L&G
is based on a
number of factors:
- Strategic importance: L&G has owned Banner Life for 32 years
and William Penn
for 25 years and views them as a key part of its strategy for
growth. LGA
provides significant benefit to L&G through diversification
between the
insurance risk in the US business (predominantly mortality risk)
and that in
L&G's UK business (predominantly longevity risk). L&G's main UK
operating
company, Legal & General Assurance Society, is approved as a
"certified"
reinsurer in the State of New York (where William Penn
operates), meaning that
it can reinsure business from LGA with reduced collateral
requirements
- Support: L&G has a long history of providing direct capital
funding to LGA to
support LGA's business growth
- Materiality: LGA represented 23% of L&G's insurance gross
written premiums in
2013 and 16% of its value of new business
- Shared management: LGA manages risks in line with L&G's
group's risk appetite.
L&G's group CEO is the Chairman of the LGA board
- Consistency of branding: Since 2011, Banner Life and William
Penn have been
marketed under the Legal & General America brand
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the rating of L&G would be reflected in a
corresponding change in
the IFS ratings of Banner Life and William Penn. Also, a
material deterioration
of the companies' profitability or market position may lead
Fitch to no longer
view them as core to L&G, triggering a downgrade.
