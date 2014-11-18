(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays plc's (A/Stable/F1/a) issuance under the group's USD40bn global commercial paper programme an 'F1' Short-term senior unsecured programme rating. Fitch rates the programme, under which Barclays Bank plc, Barclays plc and Barclays US Funding LLC issue notes, 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The short-term senior debt rating is in line with Barclays plc's 'F1' Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and is primarily sensitive to any change to the Short-term IDR, which itself is currently in line with Barclays Bank plc's Short-term IDR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company could result in its Long-term IDR being downgraded below Barclays Bank's IDR, which could affect the short-term unsecured debt rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alan Milne Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.