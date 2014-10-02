(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays
plc's
(A/Stable/F1/a) issue of EUR1bn 1.5% senior unsecured notes a
final rating of
'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated in line with Barclays plc's 'A' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and 'a' Viability Rating, are senior and constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Barclays plc. The
securities are
governed by English law and were issued under the group's
GBP60bn debt issuance
programme and, which includes reference to UK bail-in powers
among the risk
factors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are rated in line with Barclays plc's IDR,
their rating is
primarily sensitive to any change to the IDR, which itself is
currently in line
with Barclays Bank plc's IDR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries
and Holding
Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company
could result in its
IDR being downgraded below Barclays Bank's IDR, and hence a
downgrade of the
securities.
We expect the group to start issuing an increasing portion of
debt through its
holding company. Together with the creation of separately
capitalised
subsidiaries, over time this could change the relative position
of creditors of
different group entities, which would be reflected in the
entities' ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
