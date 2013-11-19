(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Barclays plc's
(A/Stable/F1/a) USD2bn 8.25% fixed rate resetting perpetual
subordinated
contingent convertible securities (CCS) a 'BB+' final rating.
The rating is in
line with the expected rating assigned on 4 November 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into Barclays
plc ordinary
shares on breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio,
which is calculated on a 'fully loaded' basis.
The securities are rated five notches below Barclays plc's 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). The CCS are notched twice for loss
severity to reflect
the conversion into ordinary shares on breach of the trigger,
and three times
for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary interest payment, which Fitch considers the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the notes, the
issuer shall not make
an interest payment if it has insufficient distributable items
or if it is
insolvent. The issuer will also be subject to restrictions on
interest payments
if it fails to meet the combined buffer capital requirements
that will be phased
in at 25% per annum from 2016 under CRD IV.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into common
equity well
before the bank would become non-viable, the permanent nature
and the
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched from Barclays plc's VR, their
rating is sensitive
to any change in this rating, which itself is currently in line
with Barclays
Bank plc's VR, as analysed under our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies' criteria dated 10 August 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com. The
securities' ratings are also sensitive to any change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in Barclays plc's
VR. This could
reflect a change in capital management or flexibility or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffers, for example.
