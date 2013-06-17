(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bashneft Capital
S.A.'s upcoming USD-denominated loan participation notes (LPNs) issue an
expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information
already received and details regarding the amount and tenor.
The sole purpose of issuing LPNs will be to finance a loan to Joint Stock Oil
Company Bashneft (Bashneft, 'BB'/Positive). The gross proceeds of the loans will
be used by Bashneft for general corporate purposes. Noteholders will be relying
solely on the credit and financial standing of Bashneft in respect of the
financial servicing of the notes.
In May 2013 we affirmed Bashneft's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'
and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. The full list of Bashneft's
ratings is at the end of this release. The revision of the Outlook reflects our
expectation that over the medium term the company will maintain stable
brownfield production levels and strong credit metrics for a 'BB' rated company,
i.e., funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage below 2x and FFO interest
coverage of above 8x. It also reflects that its Trebs and Titov (T&T) greenfield
project are on track to produce its first oil later this year. Bashneft is a
second-tier Russian integrated oil company with 2012 upstream production of 308
thousand barrels per day (mbbl/d) and refinery throughput of 415mbbl/d.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Brownfields Production:
In 2012, Bashneft's crude production was up 2% yoy to 308 mbbl/d, which
contrasts well with that of some other Russian oil companies such as OAO LUKOIL
('BBB-'/Stable) that reported a 1% decline in hydrocarbon production in 2012.
Our expectation for stable crude production was given initial confirmation over
the first five months of 2013, when the company's output averaged 311mbbl/d, up
1% yoy. We recognise Bashneft's efforts in increasing its brownfield production
but believe that the company has limited headroom to further increase oil output
in Bashkiria, its historical stronghold.
T&T Improves Upstream Profile:
Bringing the T & T oilfields on-stream, in a joint venture (JV) with LUKOIL,
which has a 25% stake, is important for improving Bashneft's upstream profile
and bringing it up to match its historically more sizable downstream operations.
The company expects the JV to produce its first oil in H213 and to achieve peak
production of as much as 95mbbl/d by 2018-2019. However, the free cash flow
generated by the JV may not be fully available to service Bashneft's debt as
Bashneft will have to coordinate the JV's dividend and capex policy with LUKOIL.
Competitive Reserves and Costs:
Bashneft's proved oil reserves of 2,007 million barrels of oil at end-2012 imply
an 18-year reserve life, in line with that of Russian peers. In 2012, its
production costs were manageable at USD6.6/bbl, below that of most international
peers but above that of the Russian majors, due to smaller, more mature
oilfields compared with those of OJSC OC Rosneft ('BBB'/Rating Watch Negative)
or LUKOIL. Fitch expects that Bashneft's operational metrics will remain sound
in the medium term.
Strong Downstream and Retail:
Bashneft is the fourth-largest refiner in Russia; its three refineries have
480mbbl/d total primary capacity and Nelson index of 8.55. In 2012, refining and
marketing contributed around 30% to the company's EBITDA (based on IFRS
accounts). The company's EBITDA to barrel of oil produced of USD28/bbl in 2012
is one of the highest among Russian peers, partially due to downstream being
significantly higher than upstream in size - by 34% by volume in 2012, unlike
most other Russian majors. Planned further upgrades of its refineries should
improve Bashneft's refining complexity, increase light product yield and help it
maintain solid refining margins.
Conservative Leverage to Remain:
At end-2012 Bashneft's FFO net adjusted leverage was 1.3x, up from 1.0x in 2011,
and its FFO coverage improved to 8.4x in 2012 from 6.4x in 2011. Based on the
agency's Brent price deck of USD100/bbl in 2013, USD92/bbl in 2014 and USD85/bbl
in 2015, we expect that Bashneft's gross leverage will remain below 2x in
2013-2016 and its coverage above 8.0x.
Standalone Uncapped Ratings:
Fitch rates Bashneft on a standalone basis, and assesses its linkage with
Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp. (Sistema; 'BB-'/Stable), its majority
shareholder as moderate. We note that Bashneft remains a key asset for Sistema
along with OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS, 'BB+'/Stable). In 2012, Bashneft
contributed around 35% to Sistema's EBITDA, and Sistema's ability to service its
debt may depend on dividends it receives from Bashneft.
Bashneft has material related party transactions, e.g. during 2012 it made a
number of deposits with a total amount of RUB24.8bn of cash (or 7.5% of its net
revenue) with the Sistema-owned OJSC MTS Bank ('B+'/Stable). However, by the end
of the year most of these funds had been repaid, and Bashneft's debit balance
with the bank was RUB5.1bn. While Fitch does not currently constrain Bashneft's
ratings (which can be the case if related party transactions intensify and lead
to material cash outflow), Bashneft cannot be rated more than two notches higher
than Sistema under the agency's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Successful production launch and development at T&T in 2013-2015
coupled with solid operational and credit metrics, e.g., stable brownfield
production and refining volumes and FFO gross adjusted leverage below 2.5x and
FFO interest cover above 8x on a sustained basis, may lead to a positive rating
action.
Negative: Bashneft's failure to maintain crude production or sustained
deterioration of its credit metrics, including FFO gross adjusted leverage above
2.5x and FFO interest cover below 8x on a sustained basis owing to higher capex
and dividends may lead to a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Acceptable Liquidity
At 31 March 2013 Bashneft had cash of RUB30.3bn and RUB32bn in committed credit
facilities, which covered its short-term debt of RUB33.1bn. In February 2013,
Bashneft issued RUB30bn 10-year bonds (with half having a put option in 2018 and
the other half in 2020). Fitch believes that Bashneft has access to the domestic
capital markets and would refinance its upcoming maturities if needed.
Balanced Debt Portfolio
At 31 March 2013 Bashneft's balance sheet debt of RUB125.2bn was made up of bank
loans (51%), domestic bonds (44%) and pre-export finance facilities (5%). As
most of its borrowings are RUB-denominated, its effective interest rate remained
relatively high at 8.4%. Bashneft's announced USD600m pre-export finance deal
attracted in May 2013, as well as the upcoming LPNs should help to reduce the
company's average borrowing rate.
LIST OF RATINGS
Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft
Long-Term IDR: 'BB', Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: 'B'
Local currency Long-Term IDR: 'BB', Outlook Positive
Local currency Short-Term IDR: 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(rus)', Outlook Positive
Senior unsecured rating: 'BB'
National senior unsecured rating: 'AA-(rus)'
Bashneft Capital S.A.
Senior unsecured rating for upcoming LPNs: 'BB(EXP)'