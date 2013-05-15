(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bavarian Sky
Europe S.A.,
Compartment 1 Switzerland a final rating as follows:
CHF 220,500,000 class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and
servicing
procedures of BMW (Schweiz) AG (BMWS, not rated) in its capacity
as originator
and servicer for the transaction, the agency's expectations of
future asset
performance in the light of the current economic environment in
Switzerland,
Fitch's assessment of the portfolio exposure to residual value
(RV) risk, the
available credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's legal
structure.
The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of
principal by the
final maturity date in accordance with the transaction
documents.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTIC:
This transaction securitises Swiss auto lease receivables
originated by BMWS, a
wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG, and granted to commercial and
private
customers. The transaction refinances lease instalments and RV.
The deal has a
three-year revolving period, during which the issuer will
acquire additional
lease receivables from the seller. This is the originator's
first-time
securitisation.
Notes are denominated in Swiss francs and pay a fixed interest
rate. CE for the
class A notes is equivalent to 27.5% at closing. It is provided
by
overcollateralisation and a cash reserve of CHF3m which shall
not amortise as
long as assets are outstanding. The reserve provides liquidity
support to the
structure and is available to cover principal payments if notes
remain
outstanding after the full redemption of the asset balance. In
addition, the
transaction benefits from initial excess spread of 4.8% p.a.
The issuer, Bavarian Sky Europe S.A., is a limited liability
special-purpose
company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securitisation comprises the RV component of the leases
which could increase
up to 60% of the discounted outstanding balance during the
revolving period.
Dealers are obliged to pay the contractual RV to the issuer.
However, a dealer
default will expose the issuer directly to RV losses. Leases are
currently
originated through about 90 BMWS-franchised dealers among which
the RV risk is
concentrated among the top 10%. RV risk is the main loss driver
in the
transaction. Fitch assumed an RV loss severity of 41.5% and a
dealer default
rate of 90% in 'AAAsf', resulting in an expected RV loss of
about 18% after
considering default assumptions.
Fitch assumed default and recovery base cases of 3.2% and 68%
respectively on
the instalments, based on a sub-pools analysis and an assumed
migration of the
pool to a 'worst case' sub-pool composition (based on the
replenishment limits)
during the revolving period.
The transaction features a three-year revolving period, which is
longer than
anticipated in Fitch's criteria. The review of replenishment
criteria and
performance triggers has provided some comfort to the agency.
Furthermore, to
consider potential portfolio deterioration, a worst case pool -
rather than the
actual portfolio - has been assumed in the quantitative
analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults:
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AA+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries:
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased market value
stress:
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase Market Value Stress by 10%: 'AAAsf'
Increase Market Value Stress by 25%: 'AA+sf''
Increase Market Value Stress by 50%: 'AAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults,
market value stress
and decreased recoveries:
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%;
reduce recovery base
case by 10%: 'AA+sf'
Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%;
reduce recovery base
case by 25%:'AAsf'
Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%;
reduce recovery base
case by 50%: 'A+sf'
A new issue report report, including further information on
transaction related
stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of
information that were
used to prepare the credit rating is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Georgy Kharlamov
Associate Director
+49 69 7680 76263
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 1
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Anna Martinez
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1560
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76237
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The information and documentation used to assess the ratings was
provided by
BMWS.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', June 2012;
'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', July 2012; 'EMEA Consumer
ABS Rating
Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum', July 2012;
'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012; 'Servicing
Continuity Risk
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated August
2011; are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
