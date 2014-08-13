(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bayer AG's
EUR1.75bn and
EUR1.5bn subordinated resettable floating-rate notes a rating of
'BBB+', two
notches below Bayer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' in line
with the
existing hybrid notes. Fitch has applied a 50% equity credit to
the two bonds,
which are identical in ranking and terms with exception of
maturity and pricing.
Fitch has also affirmed Bayer's IDR at 'A' with Negative
Outlook. The senior
unsecured rating is affirmed at 'A' and the existing hybrid
instrument rating at
'BBB+'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'.
The hybrid notes issuance represents a first step refinancing of
the announced
USD14.2bn acquisition of Merck & Co Inc's (Merck) consumer
health care
acquisition, currently awaiting regulatory approval and expected
to complete in
2H14.
KEY RATING DRIVERS OF THE NOTES
Equity Treatment Reflects Equity-like Features
Both issues qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's
criteria with
regard to deep subordination, remaining effective maturity of at
least five
years (including coupon step ups < 1.0% and replacement
language) and deferrable
interest coupon payments at the option of the issuer. Fitch
regards these
characteristics as key requirements for assigning equity credits
to hybrid
issues, as they offer issuers the financial flexibility required
to protect its
capital structure.
Coupon & Maturity Date
The notes are long-dated instruments with the EUR1.75bn tranche
having a 61-year
maturity and 3.0% coupon and the EUR1.5bn tranche a 60-year
maturity and 3.75%
coupon. The first redemption options are in 2020 and 2024,
respectively, well
after five years and with coupon step ups below 1.0%, in line
with Fitch's
methodology for assigning equity credit to hybrid issues. The
notes are not
subject to financial covenants and rank senior only to common
equity.
Instrument Rating Reflects Deep Subordination
Fitch notches the notes by two levels from Bayer's IDR given
their contractual
subordination to senior debt and senior ranking only to common
equity,
reflecting the consequently lower recovery prospects in a
bankruptcy or
liquidation scenario relative to senior obligations. The notes
rank pari passu
with the existing hybrid notes issued in 2005, which is also
rated 'BBB+'.
However, the 2005 notes are subject to a look-back period (i.e.
if a dividend
has been paid out during the last 12 months, then the payment of
the coupon on
the hybrid instrument is compulsory) as well as subject to a
first call option
in 2015. Fitch does not attribute any equity credit to these
existing notes,
Cumulative Coupon Deferrals Limit Equity Credit
Deferrals of coupon payments for the new notes are cumulative
and incur interest
when overdue; in addition the company will be obliged to settle
interest arrears
under certain circumstances, including following the resumption
of dividend
payments as well as on redemption dates. These are debt-like
features, which
reduce the company's flexibility under the instruments and
accordingly limit the
equity treatment to 50%, in line with Fitch's methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR BAYER'S IDR
Insufficient Enhancement in Financial Headroom post Hybrid
Issuance
Originally supported by USD14.2bn bridge funding, the hybrid
issues is the first
step of refinancing the Merck acquisition and improving the
group's long-term
capital structure post acquisition. The 50% equity credit
assigned to the
instruments will restore some flexibility under Fitch's 'A' IDR
(reducing
financial leverage by around 0.2x relative to prior
expectations). However, we
do not consider this improved flexibility as sufficient to
trigger a revision of
the Outlook to Stable.
Strategic Fit and Improving Business Profile
Fitch considers the acquisition of the Merck consumer health
assets a sound
strategic fit as it enables Bayer to significantly boost its
product range and
geographical reach in this segment. The Bayer/Merck combination
in the consumer
health segment will help it regain the No 2 global market
position (behind the
recently announced Novartis/GSK combination and ahead of Johnson
& Johnson).
Accordingly, Fitch believes the transaction, once completed,
will improve the
business risk profile.
Active Management of R&D Risks
The strategic collaboration in the cardio-vascular therapeutic
area will combine
two complementary and promising pipelines in cardio-vascular
treatment with a
view to lowering the cost and risks of bringing products to
market. This
combination should result in enhanced R&D success probability
for both
companies.
Synergies and Tax Benefits
Fitch believes that the transaction will be margin-enhancing and
offer
considerable revenue synergies in addition to some cost savings.
However, we
have not factored a significant upside in our forecasts due to
the inherent
execution risk in extracting such benefits. In addition, it will
lower the
group's overall tax rate by structuring the transaction as an
'asset' rather
than an 'entity' purchase.
However, Fitch highlights significant uncertainties associated
with this
transaction that could affect Bayer's rating post completion.
These include
delays in achieving the estimated margin improvement; long-term
capital
structure post completion and associated financing costs;
benefits arising from
the strategic cardio-vascular collaboration agreement; and tax
benefits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A revision of the Outlook to Stable is contingent on a return to
an improved
financial leverage profile with FFO adjusted net leverage below
2.0x on a
sustained basis, resulting from evidence of a smooth integration
of the
acquisition supported by other cash preservation measures, and
FFO fixed charge
cover of above 8.0x within the next 12 to 18 months.
Sustained financial ratios worse than above indicated levels
-i.e. as a result
of lower-than- expected cost savings and/or revenue uplift or a
permanently
higher debt burden could result in a downgrade. At present, a
potential
downgrade remains limited to one notch.
