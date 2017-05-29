(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB-' final
rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro
Land Tbk's (APLN,
BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured
unsubordinated notes. The
assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final
documentation
materially conforming to the draft documentation previously
received. The final
rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 22 May
2017.
The notes are issued by APLN's wholly owned subsidiary APL
Realty Holdings Pte
Ltd and guaranteed by APLN and several of its subsidiaries. The
notes are rated
at the same level as APLN's 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) because
they constitute direct and unsubordinated obligations of the
company. APLN
expects to use part of the proceeds to refinance existing
local-currency secured
debt, which will free up more of its property portfolio from
encumbrances.
Therefore Fitch expects APLN's secured debt/EBITDA to remain
below the 2.0x-2.5x
threshold (2016 pro forma for bond issuance: 2.2x; 2017
forecast: 1.8x), the
point beyond which Fitch considers unsecured creditor recoveries
to be
significantly affected.
Fitch doesn't expect the enhanced issue size to materially
impact APLN's
'BB-/Stable' Long-Term IDR because the company expects to
substitute the planned
drawdowns of local-currency bank debt for capex with the
additional amount
raised via the notes. Therefore we don't expect a material
change to our initial
forecast of APLN's net debt/adjusted inventory (leverage) of
around 34%-35% in
the next two years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Investment Property Portfolio: APLN's investment property
portfolio
consists of 11 retail malls and one office building, as well as
six hotels,
which generated a combined recurring revenue of over IDR1.6
trillion in 2016,
and is valued at IDR21.7 trillion (around USD1.6 billion).
Recurring revenue
from APLN's malls benefit from their mostly prime locations and
strong footfall
as a result of being located mostly within "superblocks"
consisting of retail,
commercial, hospitality and residential assets developed by
APLN. Average mall
occupancy was healthy at 85% in 2016, in spite of two of its
larger properties -
Kuningan City and Baywalk Mall - undergoing strategic changes to
its tenant
profile.
The tenant risk in APLN's malls is well dispersed, with the 10
largest tenants
accounting for 16.4% of mall revenue in 2016. Lease tenors were
four to five
years on average, and provide good revenue visibility. APLN has
a further four
malls and two five-star hotels in the pipeline, which the
company expects will
be commissioned in the next three years and to boost recurring
revenue.
Recurring revenue covered APLN's net interest costs by 2.7x in
2016, and Fitch
expects this to improve to 3.0x-3.3x over the next two years.
Fitch adds
dividends received from associates and deducts minority
interests' share of the
profit when calculating the recurring revenue coverage ratio.
Presales to Grow in 2017: We expect APLN's property sales to
improve to around
IDR4 trillion-5 trillion in 2017, supported by its geographical
and product
diversity. Our expectations are driven by improving demand for
property
purchases, following the government's fairly successful tax
amnesty programme
that concluded in March 2017 and regulatory measures to reignite
the property
market. We expect APLN's property sales to benefit from the
strategic
positioning of its assets, as well as its sales diversity across
products and
customer segments. In 2016, 38% of APLN's property sales were
from the
low-income customer segment, up from 14% in 2015. Demand from
customers in this
segment is more resilient to downturns because it is driven by
first-time
homebuyers rather than upgraders or property investors.
Moderate Financial Profile: APLN has historically maintained a
modest financial
profile, with leverage defined as net debt /adjusted inventory
at 33% in 2016
and 27% in 2015. We expect leverage to increase marginally to
around 34%-35%
over the next two years, driven mostly by the expansion of the
investment
property and hotel portfolio. APLN has a limited number of
joint-ventures that
provide a limited risk of structural subordination to its
creditors - but this
stems mainly from its industrial estates, which it is likely to
dispose of in
the next two years.
Pluit City Risks: The development of APLN's "Pluit City" project
involving the
reclamation of an island off the coast of Jakarta was halted in
May 2016 by the
Environment Ministry, which called for a review of the
environmental impact in
relation to the proposed National Capital Integrated Coastal
Development plan.
APLN had presold around IDR5 trillion worth of property in this
project at the
time it had to be halted, and had collected over IDR2 trillion
of advances from
customers. The company expects to receive the approval to
continue with the
project in the near term, and has provided for capex of around
IDR400 billion
for 2017.
However, Fitch has excluded future sales from this project from
our rating case
- given the significant uncertainty around the legal
proceedings. The company
says this project is potentially worth a further IDR5 trillion
in sales over the
medium term. In the event that APLN is unable to restart the
development of this
project in a timely manner, there is a risk that the company may
have to refund
the advances it had collected. We estimate APLN's leverage to
rise to 46% in a
worst-case scenario where the company has to borrow to issue the
refund, from
33% in 2016. There is a further risk that APLN may not be able
to recover the
IDR2 trillion of costs already spent on the island development.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
APLN compares well with other 'BB-' rated Indonesian property
developers, such
as PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON, BB-/Stable) and PT Bumi Serpong
Damai Tbk (BSD,
BB-/Stable). APLN has a more geographically diverse property
development
business than BSD, although BSD's scale of operations is much
larger than that
of APLN. APLN's investment property and hotel portfolio has a
similar number of
assets as BSD, but APLN has a higher mix of high-end assets
which benefit from
stronger demand. PWON has a similar development scale as APLN,
and a more
geographically concentrated project profile. PWON's investment
property
portfolio has a higher mix of high-end assets than APLN, but
exhibits higher
asset concentration. All three companies have similar levels of
leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual presales of between IDR4 trillion-IDR5 trillion in 2017
and 2018
- Recurring revenue of IDR1.9 trillion and IDR2.2 trillion,
respectively, in
2017 and 2018
- No incremental presales from the Pluit City project; Pluit
City capex limited
to around IDR400 billion in 2017
- Investment property and hotel capex of around IDR900 billion
in 2017 and
IDR700 billion in 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
We do not expect any positive rating action in the next two
years, given the
smaller scale of APLN's investment property and hotel portfolio
compared with
higher-rated international peers. Over the longer term, the
following may lead
to positive rating action:
- Growth in investment properties and hotel assets such that
recurring revenue
increases to more than IDR3 trillion, with the five largest
properties
accounting for less than 50% of recurring revenue
- Recurring revenue net interest cover ratio sustained above
4.5x
- Net debt / adjusted inventory sustained below 30%
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Recurring revenue net interest cover ratio sustained below
3.0x
- Net debt / adjusted inventory sustained higher than 40%
LIQUIDITY
Strong Profile Supports Liquidity: We expect APLN's cash
reserves and available
committed but undrawn credit facilities to fall marginally short
of 2017 debt
maturities and our estimates of negative FCF. However, we
believe APLN's strong
operating profile as one of the leading property developers in
Indonesia, its
established track record and asset quality support access to
domestic banks and
capital markets. In addition, the proposed US dollar unsecured
notes, if
successful, will boost liquidity by refinancing near-term
maturities and
lowering the cost of debt. Property developers also have a
degree of flexibility
to limit land purchases and development capex on landed housing
during periods
of weak demand, which also supports liquidity during downturns.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 May 2017
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001