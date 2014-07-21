(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned Consubanco S.A.,
Institucion de
Banca Multiple's (Consubanco) upcoming senior unsecured notes an
expected
Long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)' and a New National Long-Term
rating of 'A-(mex)'.
The intended issue of MXN1,400 million 3.5 years senior
unsecured notes will
trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker 'CSBANCO
14', with monthly
variable interest payments; principal will be payable at
maturity, with an early
redemption option. Consubanco plans to use the proceeds of the
issuance to pay
outstanding debt and general corporate purposes.
This is the second bond that Consubanco issues under an existing
Long-Term Debt
program for up to MXN2,000 million and 5-year term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These ratings are in line with Consubanco's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), which is driven by its Viability Rating (VR), and
National Scale Rating,
reflecting its senior unsecured nature.
Consubanco's IDRs, VR, and national scale ratings are driven by
its strong
capitalization, sound and recurring profitability driven by
ample margins,
well-contained provisions and strong efficiency levels, and
reasonably sound
asset quality and loan loss reserve coverage, which Fitch
expects will remain
roughly unchanged. However, the ratings also factor in the
limited flexibility
of its funding structure, though this is gradually improving,
the challenging
operating and competitive environment in this sector, and the
relatively high,
though declining, portfolio concentrations by region and
employer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes expected rating is sensitive to changes in
Consubanco's IDR, which in
turn is driven by its viability rating.
For a detailed description of Consubanco's Key Rating Drivers
and Rating
Sensitivities, please refer to the Rating Action Commentary
named 'Fitch Affirms
Consubanco's IDRs at 'BB-'/'B'; Outlook Stable' published on
March 10, 2014 on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9146
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala
Analyst
+52 818 399 9137
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
