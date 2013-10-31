(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
Foreign Currency Long
Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' to Agrobanco. (Peru).
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings assigned to Agrobanco reflect the potential support
from the
Republic of Peru, whose ratings were recently upgraded by Fitch
to 'BBB+/A-'
(for further details on Fitch's recent action on Peru's
sovereign ratings,
please refer to the press release 'Fitch Upgrades Peru to
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable', dated Oct. 23, 2013.
In Fitch's opinion, Agrobanco is an integral and key part of the
government's
economic policy toward the agricultural sector. Hence, support
from the
government should be forthcoming, if needed, which underpins the
fact that
Agrobanco's IDRs are aligned to the sovereign's.
By the same token, Agrobanco's support rating and support rating
floor, indicate
the direct link between the entity's creditworthiness and that
of its
shareholder, the Republic of Peru.
Agrobanco is Peru's main development tool for the agricultural
sector. This
segment has rapidly grown in the past few years and has become
exporter of
selected products. However, poverty is concentrated in rural
areas where
agriculture is the main activity, hence the government's
interest in promoting
its development and improving the sector's access to funding.
The bank has been largely funding its operations with its own
capital. Its
balance sheet structure is 2/3 capital, 1/3 third-party funds.
This structure is
by design but will gradually change as the bank intends to
continue growing
while leveraging its capital.
Rapid growth allowed the bank to achieve a critical loan mass to
be profitable
as it enjoys very low funding costs - in part due to its limited
leverage - and
relatively controlled operating expenses and credit cost.
Profitability is
expected to converge to the industry average as funding costs
increase and loan
portfolios mature.
In spite of the risk inherent to the agricultural sector, the
bank's proactive
remedial management helped maintain asset quality in check.
Diversification by
region, product, type of loan and tenors, among others, as well
as adequate
collateral requirements contribute to limit credit risk. While
rapid loan growth
has somewhat diluted non-performing loans.
As is often the case with state-owned development banks,
Agrobanco's funding is
concentrated in few institutional lenders. This is somewhat
mitigated by the
structure of the funding, which is very long-term, and the fact
that the bank's
budget process is fully integrated within the government's
budget. In addition,
a large part of its portfolio matures within one year thus
bolstering cash
flows.
Being an integral part of the government and a key economic
policy tool,
Agrobanco cannot be completely exempt from political influence.
However, Fonafe
(the government agency in charge of Agrobanco) and the board
push the bank to
maintain high technical and professional standards while the
expected opening of
its capital to a third party should limit the risk of political
influence and
help improve corporate governance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As a state-owned development bank, Agrobanco's creditworthiness
and ratings are
directly linked to those of the Republic of Peru; hence,
Agrobanco's ratings
should move in line with any potential change in Peru's
sovereign ratings.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Foreign Currency Long Term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long Term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short Term IDR 'F2';
--Local Currency Long Term IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52-81-8399-9170
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9156
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
