(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria's (BBVA) potential issue of non-step-up
non-cumulative
perpetual tier 1 capital securities (preferred securities) with
fully
discretionary coupons and pre-set triggers for contingent
conversion an expected
rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
BBVA expects to issue a benchmark transaction of preferred
securities. This
issuance, with fully discretionary coupon payment and pre-set
triggers for
contingent conversion, is the first of this kind for a Spanish
bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The preferred securities are rated five notches below BBVA's
'bbb+' Viability
Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 5 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
The notes are notched twice for loss severity as recoveries are
expected to be
poor, because the preferred securities will rank junior to all
liabilities,
including subordinated debt and because of conversion into
common equity on
breach of one of the pre-set triggers. These triggers are set at
a 5.125% common
equity Tier 1 ratio at a consolidated and unconsolidated level,
a 7%
consolidated core tier 1 (CT1) ratio as defined by the European
Banking
Authority (EBA) and a 7% capital principal (Spain's adaption of
EBA CT1 ratio)
ratio on a consolidated basis. At end-March 2013, BBVA capital
ratios were well
in excess of these triggers.
To reflect the incremental non-performance risk of the notes
relative to the
risk incorporated by the VR, the notes are notched three times
given the
instrument's fully discretionary coupon payment, which is deemed
to be the most
easily activated form of loss absorption.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched off BBVA's VR, their rating is
primarily sensitive to
any change in that rating. The rating sensitivities of the
bank's VR include a
potential downgrade of the sovereign or a marked deterioration
of asset quality
and/or profitability as a result of a sustained tough operating
environment in
Spain. BBVA's vulnerability to weaknesses in the Spanish market
are somewhat
mitigated by its international diversification, supporting a VR
that is one
notch above the sovereign Long-term IDR, but at the same time it
is not immune
to developments in Spain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+ 34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities' dated 5 December 2012 is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
