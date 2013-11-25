Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bee First Finance S.A. -
Compartment Edelweiss 2013-1 (Edelweiss)'s notes the following expected ratings:
EUR230.5m Class A notes, due December 2021: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR18.3m Class B notes, due December 2021: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR9.3m Class C notes, due December 2021: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR6.6m Class D notes, due December 2021: 'BB+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to the information already received and on a satisfactory review of final legal
opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.
The transaction is a one-year revolving securitisation of vehicle lease
receivables originated in Austria by EBV Leasing GmbH & Co. KG (EBV), ultimately
owned by Erste Bank Group AG (Erste Bank, A/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lessee defaults
Fitch has assumed a base case default rate of 2.8% and applied default multiples
of 6.8x in a 'AAAsf' scenario, 4x in 'Asf', 2.9x in 'BBBsf' and 1.8x in 'BB+sf',
reflecting primarily the presence of balloon risk, the revolving nature of the
pool and a concentration towards employees of Erste Bank and Vienna Insurance
Group (VIG). Fitch set its recovery base case at 67.7%, applying haircuts of up
to 45% in 'AAAsf'.
Revolving Period Additional Risk
The transaction envisages a one-year revolving period. Fitch considers that the
early amortisation triggers, along with the eligibility criteria and available
credit enhancement, mitigate the risk added by the revolving period. The agency
analysed potential changes in the pool composition during this period and
assumed a shift towards a more risky - considering Fitch's loss assumptions -
composition.
Limited Residual Value Risk
The lessee's right to return the vehicles at maturity, in lieu of settling
balloon payments, exposes the issuer to residual value (RV) risk; however, these
rights are restricted under the lease contracts. Additionally, if a lessee
exercises such rights, they remain liable for 75% of any RV loss incurred. In
Fitch's opinion, the RV risk therefore lies largely with the lessees, exposing
the transaction to balloon risk when obligors are faced with stressed economic
circumstances and limited re-financing options.
Stable Asset Outlook
Fitch expects the repayment abilities of Austrian consumers to remain stable,
based on flat unemployment rates (4.7% expected throughout 2014), an improvement
in GDP growth (1.4% forecasted for 2014, up from 0.4% in 2013) and stable
interest rates.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
Key Counterparties
EBV, the originator will continue to service the portfolio. EBV belongs to the
Erste Bank Group and Erste Bank will act as back-up servicer from closing.
Additionally, PwC Transaction Services is appointed as servicer facilitator, in
case Erste Group Bank is unable to take over the servicing activity upon
servicer termination.
HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+) will provide an amortising liquidity facility
(LF) sized at 1.6% of the collateral balance. The LF will cover senior expenses
and interest payments on all the classes of notes.
The issuer will enter into a fixed-floating interest rate swap with Erste Bank
to hedge the interest rate mismatch between the fixed-rate assets in the
portfolio (16.2% of the initial portfolio) and the floating-rate notes.
Portfolio Features
As of September 2013, the securitised portfolio included 21,884 variable-
(83.8%) and fixed-rate (16.2%) monthly-paying lease receivables originated by
EBV to Austrian private (42.4%) and commercial (57.6%) obligors for the purchase
of new (64.3%) and used/demo vehicles (35.7%). The weighted-average (WA)
seasoning of the pool and the WA remaining term were 25 and 34 months,
respectively.
The lease claims will be purchased by the issuer at their net present value,
which is the sum of all scheduled principal payments over the lease term
discounted at the contractual yield on the lease minus a security deposit
('Kaution').
Credit Enhancement (CE)
The transaction features a principal deficiency ledger mechanism (PDL) for each
class of notes, according to which certain interest funds will be allocated to
the principal waterfall in an amount implicitly equal to the receivables
classified as defaulted in a given period, with debiting starting from the class
D PDL. Hence, excess spread provides the first layer of protection against
losses, with a minimum weighted-average margin of 2.45% over the three-month
Euribor (or the swap rate for fixed-rate loans) being guaranteed during the
revolving period.
The class A, class B, class C and class D notes will be redeemed sequentially.
This mechanism ensures that potential losses will be first allocated to the
junior notes, providing CE to the more senior ones.
Additionally, a static cash reserve, funded at closing by the originator through
a subordinated loan, equal to 1.25% of the portfolio balance, will provide CE by
covering for any unpaid PDL.
Initial CE is thus 14.15% for the Class A, 7.25% for the Class B, 3.75% for the
class C, and 1.25% for the class D.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the Class D notes cannot exceed the Issuer Default Rating of Erste
Group Bank. This is due to the exposure of up to 5% of the portfolio to Erste
Bank's employees (see Default Risk below). In addition, Fitch has used the
contractual servicing/back-up servicing fee of 20bp in its modelling for the
lower rating categories (instead of its normal servicing fee assumption of 70bp)
as in such scenarios the agency assumes that Erste Bank will perform its
obligations. For those reasons, significant changes to Erste Bank's IDR may lead
to changes to the ratings of the class D notes.
Unexpected increases in the default rate and loss severity on defaulted loans
could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in
potential rating actions on the notes.
Rating Sensitivity to Increased Default Rate Assumptions
Class A / Class B / Class C / Class D
Current default base case: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf' / 'BBBsf' / 'BB+sf'
Increase in default rate base case by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'Asf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BB+sf'
Increase in default rate base case by 25%: 'AAsf' / 'A-sf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BBsf'
Increase in default rate base case by 50%: 'AA-sf' / 'BBB+sf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BBsf'
Rating Sensitivity to Reduced Recovery Rate Assumptions
Class A / Class B / Class C / Class D
Current recovery rate (RR) base case: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf' / 'BBBsf' / 'BB+sf'
Reduce RR base case by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'Asf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BBsf'
Reduce RR base case by 25%: 'AA+sf' / 'A-sf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BB-sf'
Reduce RR base case by 50%: 'AAsf' / 'BBB+sf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'Bsf'
Rating Sensitivity to Multiple Factors
Class A / Class B / Class C / Class D
Current base case assumptions: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf' / 'BBBsf' / 'BB+sf'
Mild stress: Increase in default rate by 10%, reduce recovery rate by 10%:
'AA+sf' / 'A-sf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BBsf'
Moderate stress: Increase in default rate by 25%, reduce recovery rate by 25%:
'AA-sf' / 'BBB+sf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'Bsf'
Severe stress: Increase in default rate by 50%, reduce recovery rate by 50%:
'Asf' / 'BBB-sf' / 'BBsf' / 'CCC to D'
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bee First Finance S.A. - Compartment Edelweiss
2013-1