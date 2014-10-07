(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund here LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay Global Convertible Bond (CB) Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined investment process and the differentiated profile of the fund compared with some peers, notably in terms of its derivative usage and absolute return style mind-set. The rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated CB and wider fixed-income resources. FUND PROFILE The fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV, UCITS IV-compliant SICAV. It was launched in December 2008 and had USD1,887m at end-August 2014. The fund aims to outperform its index (the Thomson Reuters Global Convertible Focus Index USD) by 300 basis points with a target tracking error of 0%-6% and a target information ratio (fund's excess return over its benchmark divided by its tracking error) in excess of 0.5. INVESTMENT PROCESS The investment process is disciplined and collaborative. It builds in macro views, fundamental credit and equity research and CB valuation analysis. There is close interaction between analysts and the portfolio manager (PM), with the analysts providing fundamental credit and equity analysis and the PM providing technical and valuation analysis. RESOURCES Mike Reed, who is one of two lead PMs, has 25 years of investment experience and seven years of company tenure. The convertible bond team consists of 10 staff: three dedicated analysts, two senior PMs (the lead PMs), three junior PMs, one trader and one institutional PM (comparable to a product specialist). TRACK RECORD The fund has outperformed the index and peers since inception. Over five years to end-August 2014, the fund has returned (net of fees) a cumulated 48.3% compared with the benchmark return of 43.5%. It has achieved this performance with a low risk profile relative to peers and the index. However, performance in 2013 and so far in 2014 has lagged the stronger performance observed in prior years. FUND MANAGER Founded in 2001 and owned by the Royal Bank of Canada (AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay Asset Management (BlueBay) is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under management of USD66.6bn as at end-June 2014 (USD3.8bn in convertible bonds). BlueBay has been investing in convertible bonds since 2008. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may result in the fund being placed 'Under Review' or downgraded. A return to the stronger performance observed in prior years could cause the agency to upgrade the rating to 'Excellent'. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 