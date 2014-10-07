(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay
Global Convertible
Bond (CB) Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by BlueBay
Asset Management LLP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined investment
process and the
differentiated profile of the fund compared with some peers,
notably in terms of
its derivative usage and absolute return style mind-set. The
rating is also
supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated CB and wider
fixed-income
resources.
FUND PROFILE
The fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV, UCITS
IV-compliant SICAV.
It was launched in December 2008 and had USD1,887m at end-August
2014. The fund
aims to outperform its index (the Thomson Reuters Global
Convertible Focus Index
USD) by 300 basis points with a target tracking error of 0%-6%
and a target
information ratio (fund's excess return over its benchmark
divided by its
tracking error) in excess of 0.5.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The investment process is disciplined and collaborative. It
builds in macro
views, fundamental credit and equity research and CB valuation
analysis. There
is close interaction between analysts and the portfolio manager
(PM), with the
analysts providing fundamental credit and equity analysis and
the PM providing
technical and valuation analysis.
RESOURCES
Mike Reed, who is one of two lead PMs, has 25 years of
investment experience and
seven years of company tenure. The convertible bond team
consists of 10 staff:
three dedicated analysts, two senior PMs (the lead PMs), three
junior PMs, one
trader and one institutional PM (comparable to a product
specialist).
TRACK RECORD
The fund has outperformed the index and peers since inception.
Over five years
to end-August 2014, the fund has returned (net of fees) a
cumulated 48.3%
compared with the benchmark return of 43.5%. It has achieved
this performance
with a low risk profile relative to peers and the index.
However, performance in
2013 and so far in 2014 has lagged the stronger performance
observed in prior
years.
FUND MANAGER
Founded in 2001 and owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay
Asset Management (BlueBay) is a specialist credit asset manager
with assets
under management of USD66.6bn as at end-June 2014 (USD3.8bn in
convertible
bonds). BlueBay has been investing in convertible bonds since
2008.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's
performance or departure
of key investment professionals may result in the fund being
placed 'Under
Review' or downgraded. A return to the stronger performance
observed in prior
years could cause the agency to upgrade the rating to
'Excellent'.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
