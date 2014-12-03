(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
BlueBay High Yield
(HY) Bond Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by BlueBay
Asset Management LLP (BlueBay).
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven
investment approach,
with a focus on credit selection as the main source of returns,
within a
well-defined risk-control framework. The rating is also
supported by the depth
of BlueBay's dedicated high yield (HY) and wider fixed-income
resources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
BlueBay HY Bond Fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV
and is UCITS
IV-compliant. Launched in September 2002, the fund invests
predominately in
European HY debt. The fund aims to generate excess returns of
300bps per annum
above its benchmark - BofA Merrill Lynch EUR Currency HY
Constrained Index
(Hedged EUR) - gross of fees, over the course of a credit cycle.
The fund had
EUR1.1bn of assets at end-October 2014.
Investment Process
The fund implements a research-driven investment process
focusing on bottom-up,
trade selection, while implementing top-down macro (overlay)
strategies where
relevant. In Fitch's opinion, the fundamental credit research
produced by the
team is of a high standard. Managing downside risk is the fund's
key focus, as
shown by its lower volatility and less negative peak-to-trough
cumulative
performance (drawdown) against peers and the benchmark.
The fund is segmented into two portions - core (over 70% of
portfolio) and
opportunistic (under 30% of portfolio). The allocation between
the two depends
on available opportunities within the market and absolute levels
of valuations.
The fund invests in floating rate notes and can invest up to 10%
in loan
securities; these are used as sources to generate performance
and to manage
duration.
Resources
The lead portfolio manager (PM), Justin Jewell, has 13 years of
investment
experience, and is supported by Anthony Robertson and Peter
Higgins, who each
have 19 years of investment experience. The fund benefits from
the depth of
BlueBay's HY and leveraged finance fixed-income resources, with
a total of 35
staff who have an average of 13 years of industry experience.
Track Record
The fund has a defensive bias, resulting in outperformance in
falling markets,
for example in 2008, but underperformance during a HY market or
macro-driven
rally.
Since inception, on a net-of-fees basis, the fund has had an
annualised return
of 10.3% (B EUR share class) against the benchmark annualised
return of 11.3%
(to end-October 2014.) This represents significant
outperformance against peers,
with the fund's Lipper category returning 6.8% (annualised)
since the fund's
inception.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under
management of
USD65.8bn at end-September 2014 (including USD7.5bn in HY
credit). BlueBay has
been investing in HY credit since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's
performance or departure
of key investment professionals may result in the fund being
placed 'Under
Review' or downgraded.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 203 530 1388
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
BlueBay.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
