(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay Investment Grade Euro
Aggregate Bond Fund
here
LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay
Investment Grade
Euro Aggregate Bond Fund (BlueBay IGEA) a 'Strong' Fund Quality
Rating. The fund
is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven
investment approach,
allowing an effective exploitation of diversified sources of
fixed income
returns within a well-defined risk-control framework. The rating
is also
supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated fixed income
resources.
FUND PROFILE
BlueBay IGEA is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV and is
UCITS
IV-compliant. Launched in November 2010, the fund invests
predominately in the
sovereign debt of countries within the European Union (where the
primary focus
lies) and Euro investment grade (IG) corporate debt.
The fund aims to generate excess returns of 150bps per annum,
gross of fees,
over the Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond TR Index, with a maximum
tracking error of
3%. The fund had EUR460m of assets at end-July 2014.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund implements a well-balanced, research-driven investment
process
combining macro, fundamental, technical and relative valuation
inputs in a
formalised, disciplined but also flexible and reactive manner.
The portfolio
managers (PM) use their judgement on where the best relative
value opportunities
lie when allocating between corporate and sovereign investments.
Fixed income alpha sources result from the implementation of
high conviction,
mainly relative value trades within well-defined risk
guidelines, across
sovereign and corporate investments. Macro exposures and overall
portfolio
positioning are adjusted dynamically using a derivatives-based
overlay strategy.
The combination of sovereign alpha and beta management has been
the largest
contributor to performance since fund inception.
RESOURCES
The lead PM, Mark Dowding, has 20 years of investment experience
and is the
co-head of IG and focuses on sovereigns. The first co-PM,
Raphael Robelin, has
18 years' investment experience, focuses on non-sovereign
investments, and is
the other co-head of IG and the co-CIO. The second co-PM, Russel
Matthews,
focuses on sovereigns and has 15 years' investment experience. .
The fund benefits from the depth of BlueBay's IG fixed income
resources (a team
of 22 staff with an average of 12 years of experience).
TRACK RECORD
Since its launch, the fund has exceeded its objectives,
returning an annualised
10.0% (I EUR share class; net of fees) compared with the
benchmark performance
of 5.8%, with an annualised tracking error of 2.1% as at
end-August 2014.
Significant outperformance was generated in 2012 in unique
market circumstances
(mainly by overweighting peripheral sovereign debt), and this
high level of
excess return generation is not expected to be repeated.
FUND MANAGER
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay Asset Management is a specialist credit asset manager
with assets under
management of USD66.6bn as at end-June 2014 (of which USD29.9bn
were IG
credits). BlueBay has been investing in IG credit and managing
long/short funds
since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking relative to the
fund's investment
guidelines. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the
depth of the IG
team.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 20 3530 1388
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
BlueBay.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
