(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay Investment Grade Euro Aggregate Bond Fund here LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay Investment Grade Euro Aggregate Bond Fund (BlueBay IGEA) a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven investment approach, allowing an effective exploitation of diversified sources of fixed income returns within a well-defined risk-control framework. The rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated fixed income resources. FUND PROFILE BlueBay IGEA is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV and is UCITS IV-compliant. Launched in November 2010, the fund invests predominately in the sovereign debt of countries within the European Union (where the primary focus lies) and Euro investment grade (IG) corporate debt. The fund aims to generate excess returns of 150bps per annum, gross of fees, over the Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond TR Index, with a maximum tracking error of 3%. The fund had EUR460m of assets at end-July 2014. INVESTMENT PROCESS The fund implements a well-balanced, research-driven investment process combining macro, fundamental, technical and relative valuation inputs in a formalised, disciplined but also flexible and reactive manner. The portfolio managers (PM) use their judgement on where the best relative value opportunities lie when allocating between corporate and sovereign investments. Fixed income alpha sources result from the implementation of high conviction, mainly relative value trades within well-defined risk guidelines, across sovereign and corporate investments. Macro exposures and overall portfolio positioning are adjusted dynamically using a derivatives-based overlay strategy. The combination of sovereign alpha and beta management has been the largest contributor to performance since fund inception. RESOURCES The lead PM, Mark Dowding, has 20 years of investment experience and is the co-head of IG and focuses on sovereigns. The first co-PM, Raphael Robelin, has 18 years' investment experience, focuses on non-sovereign investments, and is the other co-head of IG and the co-CIO. The second co-PM, Russel Matthews, focuses on sovereigns and has 15 years' investment experience. . The fund benefits from the depth of BlueBay's IG fixed income resources (a team of 22 staff with an average of 12 years of experience). TRACK RECORD Since its launch, the fund has exceeded its objectives, returning an annualised 10.0% (I EUR share class; net of fees) compared with the benchmark performance of 5.8%, with an annualised tracking error of 2.1% as at end-August 2014. Significant outperformance was generated in 2012 in unique market circumstances (mainly by overweighting peripheral sovereign debt), and this high level of excess return generation is not expected to be repeated. FUND MANAGER Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada (AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay Asset Management is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under management of USD66.6bn as at end-June 2014 (of which USD29.9bn were IG credits). BlueBay has been investing in IG credit and managing long/short funds since 2002. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or excessive risk-taking relative to the fund's investment guidelines. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the IG team. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN +44 20 3530 1388 Secondary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and BlueBay. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.