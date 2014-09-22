(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay Investment Grade Euro
Government Bond
Fund
here
LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay
Investment Grade
Euro Government Bond Fund (BlueBay IGEG) a 'Strong' Fund Quality
Rating. The
fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's flexible investment
approach, allowing
an effective exploitation of diversified sources of fixed income
returns within
a well-defined risk-control framework. The rating is also
supported by the depth
of BlueBay's dedicated fixed income resources.
FUND PROFILE
BlueBay IGEG is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV and is
UCITS
IV-compliant. Launched in December 2010, the fund invests
predominately in the
sovereign debt of investment grade (IG) countries within the
European Union.
The fund aims to generate excess returns of 150bps per annum,
gross of fees,
over the Barclays Euro Aggregate Treasury TR EUR Index, with a
maximum tracking
error of 3%. At end-July 2014, the fund had EUR765m of assets.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund implements a well-balanced investment process combining
macro,
fundamental, technical and relative valuation inputs in a
formalised,
disciplined but also flexible and reactive manner. Country
economic and
political analyses are the main sources of trade ideas, which
are conducted by
the fund's portfolio managers (PM), who have good access to
various European
government and central bank officials.
Fixed income alpha is derived from a combination of relative
value trades and
selection of countries, sovereign issues and instruments, within
well-defined
risk guidelines. Macro exposures and overall portfolio
positioning are adjusted
dynamically using a derivatives-based overlay strategy. Interest
rate duration
and yield curve positioning (term structure management) are also
actively
managed.
RESOURCES
The lead PM, Mark Dowding, has 20 years of investment experience
and is the
co-head of IG and focuses on sovereigns. The first co-PM,
Raphael Robelin, has
18 years' investment experience, focuses on non-sovereign
investments, and is
the other co-head of IG and the co-CIO. The second co-PM, Russel
Matthews,
focuses on sovereigns and has 15 years' investment experience.
The fund benefits
from the depth of BlueBay's IG fixed income resources (a team of
22 staff with
an average of 12 years of experience).
TRACK RECORD
Since its launch, the fund has exceeded its objectives,
returning an annualised
10.4% (I EUR share class; net of fees) compared with the
benchmark of 7.1%, with
an annualised tracking error of 1.8% as at end-August 2014.
Significant
outperformance was generated in 2012 in unique market
circumstances (mainly by
overweighting peripheral countries), and this high level of
excess return
generation is not expected to be repeated
FUND MANAGER
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay Asset Management is a specialist credit asset manager
with assets under
management of USD66.6bn as at end-June 2014 (of which USD29.9bn
were IG
credits). BlueBay has been investing in IG credit and managing
long/short funds
since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking relative to the
fund's investment
guidelines. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the
depth of the IG
team.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 20 3530 1388
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
BlueBay.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.