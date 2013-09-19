(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Banco Nacional
de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social's (BNDES) upcoming issue
of
USD-denominated medium-term senior unsecured notes an expected
foreign currency
long-term rating of 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
The notes will rank equally with all of BNDES's other senior
unsecured
obligations. The expected rating is in line with BNDES's foreign
currency
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB';Outlook Stable,
which is equal to
Brazil's sovereign rating and driven by support from the federal
government.
BNDES is Brazil's main development bank. It is 100% owned by the
federal
government and plays a crucial role in the implementation of
government policies
aimed at economic development. It is the principal provider of
long-term
financing for Brazilian companies and infrastructure projects.
It also supports
a wide range of sectors through minority shareholdings in large
companies
through its subsidiary BNDES Participacoes S.A.
BNDES is currently rated as follows:
-- Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs: 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
-- Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs: 'F2';
-- Support rating: '2';
-- Support rating floor: 'BBB';
-- National long-term rating: 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
-- National short-term rating: 'F1+(bra)';
-- Foreign currency long-term rating of the USD1 billion
unsecured notes
maturing in 2019: 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55-21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.,
Praca XV de Novembro 20- 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Luiz Claudio Vieira
Associate Director
+55-21-4503-2617
Committee Chairperson:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.