Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Watercraft Capital S.A.'s (Castor Gas Storage) EUR1.4bn senior secured bonds a 'BBB+' final rating. The proceeds are to be on-lent to the borrower ESCAL UGS, S.L. to finance the Castor Underground Gas Storage project. The Outlook is Negative.

The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 12 July 2013.

The rating is supported by a favourable regulatory framework that provides for the recovery of investment costs over 20 years, pass-through of operating costs, and a return component. In particular, the project's compensation is not affected by the project's operating performance, which serves to mitigate the operating risk. The rating is further supported by the credit enhancement facility (or PBCE) provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB), sized initially at EUR200m and declining in line with the bonds' amortisation.

The Outlook is aligned with that on Spain's sovereign Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BBB/Negative) due to the rating cap of one notch above the sovereign rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Two-Stage Analytical Approach

Fitch analysed the project's characteristics and the financial structure disregarding the availability of the PBCE and assigned an underlying rating of 'BBB-' reflecting the project's standalone credit quality. Fitch then investigated the degree of risk mitigation provided by the PBCE facility and overlaid this assessment to derive the secured bonds' rating of 'BBB+'

Mainly Midrange Attributes

The underlying rating of 'BBB-' reflects mostly Midrange attributes for the key rating drivers, resulting in the expectation of a stable cash flow profile. Debt metrics in Fitch's rating case (average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.22x, minimum of 1.19x) were considered in line with the lower end of the investment grade range in accordance with Fitch's Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Projects.

Awaiting Authorities' Final Acceptance

The facilities are technically completed and the project achieved provisional acceptance by the Spanish authorities in 2012. The remaining key milestones are the injection of the cushion gas necessary to perform the commissioning tests and obtain final acceptance, and the inclusion of the project in the national remuneration scheme (expected by the end of 2013), which will remove any residual uncertainty on the exact terms of the remuneration calculations.

Favourable but Untested Regulation

The project benefits from a favourable regulatory framework that provides for the recovery of investment costs over 20 years, pass-through of operating costs, and a return component. The facility's availability and technical performance do not directly affect the project's remuneration. The lack of a material regulatory track record constrains the revenue risk assessment to Midrange.

Regulation Mitigates Operating Risk

Fitch regards the project's operational complexity as relatively high for a utility asset, similar to that of simple oil and gas upstream projects. However, many operating risks are mitigated by the regulatory provisions that allow revenue increases due to justified incremental opex and capex costs.

PBCE Increases Stress Resilience

The two-notch uplift of the bonds' rating from the underlying rating reflects the view that the PBCE facility, sized initially at EUR200m (14% of initial bond amount) enables the project to withstand severe operational stresses such as operation and maintenance (O&M) cost increases or technical failures. The PBCE instrument may also provide much needed deleveraging upon the materialisation of risks whose likelihood and magnitude cannot be predicted, such as changes in the sector's regulation.

Rating Caps

The project relies on the stability of the Spanish gas storage regulatory framework, which is influenced by the Spanish economy. Therefore, the rating on the secured bonds cannot be higher than one notch above the rating of Spain or the rating of Enagas S.A. (A-/Negative/F2), the manager of the Spanish gas system and the main carrier of natural gas in Spain. However, the transaction's risk attributes and metrics would not currently support a higher rating than 'BBB+'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Sovereign or Enagas Rating Change

In light of the rating caps, the secured bonds' rating would be downgraded if Spain's rating was downgraded or if Enagas's rating was downgraded below 'BBB+'. The secured bonds' rating would be unaffected if the sovereign was upgraded.

Regulatory, Performance Track Record

The bonds' rating could be upgraded if the project develops a stable and sound track record of operating performance for several years and the regulatory frameworks proves itself.

Approval Delays

Delays in the project's inclusion in the national remuneration scheme beyond May 2014 are likely to cause a downgrade.

Regulatory Pressures

The bonds' rating could be downgraded if the regulation was amended to the detriment of the project or if it was applied in an unfavourable manner in respect of the recognition of the project's investment value at final acceptance or the recovery of opex and capex costs.

A new issue report for Watercraft Capital S.A. will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.