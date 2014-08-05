(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong
Kong-based China
Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited (CCB Asia) a
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The
Outlook is Stable.
In addition, a Support Rating of '1' is also assigned.
CCB Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank
Corporation
(CCB; A/Stable). Fitch classifies CCB Asia as a core subsidiary
of CCB, given
its importance to and strong integration with the parent, and as
such, there is
an extremely high probability of support from the parent, if
needed as reflected
in the Support Rating. The agency has not assigned a Viability
Rating to CCB
Asia as its intrinsic strength is subject to its operation and
financial
integration with the parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
CCB Asia's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectation
that support from
CCB and ultimately the Chinese government which, if required,
would pass through
to CCB Asia given its core importance to the parent and the
importance of Hong
Kong to China. The Stable Outlook reflects the agency's view
that CCB Asia's
importance to the parent will not materially change over the
rating horizon. The
Stable Outlook of CCB Asia is thus in line with the Outlook on
CCB's IDR.
CCB Asia is the largest overseas subsidiary of CCB, representing
44% of CCB's
total overseas assets at end-2013. CCB Asia plays an important
role in CCB's
overseas expansion strategy and provides cross-border financing
to CCB's clients
on the mainland. CCB Asia is strongly integrated with the parent
in business
strategy, management and business generation. The strong
integration manifests
itself in CCB's majority representation on CCB Asia's board
(seven out of 12
seats). CCB Asia is also integrating its core banking system
with the parent's.
The majority of the corporate banking businesses of CCB Hong
Kong Branch was
consolidated into CCB Asia in 2013. After the integration, CCB
Hong Kong
Branch's loans accounted for approximately one-third of the
consolidated
financial position at end-2013. The integration helps CCB Asia
to provide
complementary products and services to clients in mainland China
with
cross-border financial service needs, especially large
state-owned corporates.
CCB Asia is developing its own funding franchise, yet there is a
strong reliance
on parent funding and with funding sources linked to the parent.
CCB provides
strong liquidity to support a large portion of CCB Asia's assets
through
interbank placements. CCB Hong Kong Branch often issues
certificates of deposits
on behalf of CCB Asia because the Hong Kong Branch has lower
funding costs.
Further, in times of stress, CCB Asia can access a standby
facility provided by
the parent that was recently increased to HKD60bn (USD7.7bn)
from HKD6bn. CCB
Asia received CNY17.6bn (USD2.9bn) of common equity in 2013 and
USD800m in 2009
from the parent to accommodate its growth aspirations.
CCB Asia has been granted a certain degree of autonomy in risk
management
decisions, such as developing independent credit assessment
systems, conducting
due diligence on customers to access the primary sources of
repayments and
performing post-credit management as required by the Hong Kong
Monetary
Authority (HKMA). Still, CCB Asia's credit portfolio is closely
linked to its
relationship with the parent - CCB often guides CCB Asia to
adhere to its credit
policies, such as extending credit to certain industries and
customers,
monitoring a list of customers referred from CCB and controlling
risk limits.
Credit would often be granted if there is collateral or credit
enhancement from
the parent.
Fitch expects CCB Asia's China-related exposures to continue to
increase in line
with the parent's strategy to capture the financing needs for
mainland
customers' overseas expansion. CCB Asia's China-related
exposures (as defined by
Fitch) rose to 76% of its total assets at end-2013. A
substantial portion of CCB
Asia's loans are referred from CCB and of which, a material
portion has
benefited from standby letters of credit or guarantees extended
by its Chinese
parent.
CCB Asia was established in 1912 and is the seventh-largest bank
in Hong Kong by
asset share (2013: 2.4%). CCB Asia's net profit after tax was
HK$3.7bn and total
assets were HK$414bn in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
CCB Asia's rating is sensitive to any changes to CCB's
propensity or ability to
extend extraordinary support in a timely manner. Any change in
CCB's rating,
reflecting any shift in the Chinese government's propensity or
ability to
support CCB in a timely manner, is likely to lead to similar
rating action on
CCB Asia.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Tertiary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
