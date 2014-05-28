(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 28

Fitch Ratings has assigned CFHL-1 2014's notes the following ratings:

EUR428,000,000 Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR376,000,000 Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR33,000,000 Class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR28,000,000 Class C: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR19,000,000 Class D: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR23,000,000 Class E: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR20,436,498 Subordinated units: not rated

The transaction is a true sale securitisation of French residential loans originated by Credit Foncier de France (CFF; A/Stable/F1), a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe BPCE (GBPCE; A/Stable/F1). Credit enhancement (CE) for the class A1 and A2 notes totals 13.4% of the securitised pool and is provided by the subordination of junior notes as well as a general reserve funded with the notes at inception and representing 0.5% of the initial rated note balance.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Low LTVs

The pool has a low weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio of 72.9%, below the levels seen in most French residential pools analysed by Fitch. This is atypical for a specialised lender such as CFF.

Dual Security Types Pool

Loans are either secured by a first-ranking mortgage or a caution (ie a specific guarantee offered to borrowers by dedicated financial institutions or insurance companies) from Credit Logement for 19.2% of the portfolio. Fitch has made particular assumptions on cautions in its recovery analysis.

Due to stricter origination conditions, loans secured by a caution tend to perform better than loans secured by a mortgage. The foreclosure frequency of the loans has been adjusted to reflect this positive bias, in light of available historical data. Fitch recovery analysis of these loans depends on the probability that the guarantor will honour its payment obligation in a stress scenario. In the absence of a 100% payment by the guarantor, recoveries are derived partially from the assumed sale of the financed property and partially from unsecured recoveries.

Issue of Further A2 Notes

After five years, the issuer may issue up to two new series of class A2 notes, subject to certain conditions, the issue proceeds of which would be applied to redeem the existing class A2 notes. The terms and conditions of the new class A2 notes would be substantially the same as those of the original class A2 notes.

Concentrated Counterparty Exposure

The transaction relies strongly on CFF's creditworthiness, which fulfils a number of roles (eg servicer and interest rate swap counterparty) in the transaction. Several structural features are in place to mitigate, in particular, commingling and liquidity risks in the transaction.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. If the agency stressed its 'AAA' assumptions by 30% for both weighted average foreclosure frequency and recovery rate, it would possibly result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'Asf'.

More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch was provided with loan-by-loan information on the securitised portfolio as of February 2014. The data fields included in the pool cut were of good quality.

To analyse CE, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated June 2013, and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - France", dated 13 June 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity of April 2058.

A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms with those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see CFHL-1 2014 - Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).

