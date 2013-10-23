(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd.'s (COLI; BBB+/Stable) proposed USD notes an
expected rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'.
The bonds are rated at the same level as COLI's Issuer Default
Rating as they
represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company. The
final ratings are
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
A Leading Homebuilder: COLI has been one of the top homebuilders
in China since
it started operations in 1984. It has consistently generated
high profit margins
- EBITDA margin of 34.98% in H113 - reflecting its premium
prices and effective
cost management. Its strong brand is supported by its nationwide
presence, with
a top-three market position in 11 major cities as of 30 June
2013 and a focus on
first-time homebuyers and "upgraders" who seek better homes than
their existing
residences.
Quality Affordable Housing: COLI's background as a construction
company gives it
valuable insight into construction costs, leading to
higher-quality products and
stronger pricing power. COLI will continue to leverage on its
brand, and focus
on first-time homebuyers and "upgraders" who demand better
quality at affordable
prices. This strategy drove contracted sales to increase at a
compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6% from 2009 to 2012 - despite strict
home-purchase
restrictions on first-tier cities and some second-tier ones.
Well-Established Track Record: COLI has displayed resilience
through several
industry downturns during its 28-year operating history, with
high profitability
relative to its peers and broad funding diversity. It has
established itself as
a nationwide homebuilder with operations around the Pearl River
Delta, Yangtze
River Delta, Bohai Rim, and the northern and western regions.
Diversified Funding Enhances Liquidity: Its low funding costs
are underpinned by
access to the offshore bond and loan markets, and by its
state-owned enterprise
(SOE) status, which aids access to domestic funding. Its premium
products with
high margins also helped COLI to generate more stable funds from
operations
(FFO) compared with other Chinese homebuilders (average FFO
2010-2012: HKD9.2bn
per year), despite not having the highest contracted sales or
the largest land
bank.
Outlook Stable: Fitch Ratings expects that COLI will maintain
its leadership
position in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a
clear focus on
first-time homebuyers and upgraders; leveraging on operational
and financial
flexibility; and continuing to grow at a moderate pace in the
highly competitive
and cyclical Chinese property market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 25% (H113: 35%); or
- Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over
a sustained
period (H113: 12.7%); or
- Contracted sales/ Total debt remains below 1.5x over a
sustained period (H113:
H1 2.2x); or
- Significant change from its current focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders.
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
