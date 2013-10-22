(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch assigned China Properties Group Limited's (CPG) proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'B-(EXP)'. The notes are to be issued as a tap to the USD150m senior unsecured notes due 2018 issued on 9 October 2013, with the same terms and conditions. Proceeds from the proposed issue will be used for expansion and refinancing purposes. The notes' rating is in line with CPG's issuer default rating and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'B-' as the notes will represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch does not expect CPG's new bonds to have any impact on its current ratings, as its net debt/adjusted inventory is likely to remain under 20% after the issue. KEY RATING DRIVERS Limited Sales Track Record: CPG had less than HKD1bn in annual revenue in the past three years, including HKD693m in 2012. However, given an inventory of over 600,000 square metres in gross floor area (GFA) available for sale in 2013, the company can potentially achieve significant growth in sales if it overcomes technical issues delaying construction and chooses to ramp up pre-sales. Project Concentration Risk: Just one project, Chongqing Manhattan, accounted for over 95% of CPG's sales in 2012. Although Chongqing Manhattan still has over 1.2 million sqm of unsold GFA and more projects are likely to contribute to sales in the future, the limited number of projects leads to concentration risk, making cash flow less likely to be stable. High Capex Needs: While CPG has paid all land premiums for existing projects, given the more than 4.5 million sqm of GFA for future development, Fitch expects CPG to incur capex of over HKD8bn over the next four years to develop its property portfolio. Its current low gearing - net debt/adjusted inventory was 20% at end-H113, after excluding market revaluation from investment properties - may be maintained only if the company significantly increases pre-sales of its development properties. Prime Locations: While its investment properties currently generate limited recurrent income, they were valued at HKD60bn at end-H113 and are located in prime locations in the downtowns of Shanghai and Chongqing. Fitch expects the unique locations and large scale of the investment properties to provide CPG with financial flexibility. Low Land Costs: Much of the land bank was acquired over five years ago at low cost, especially for its projects in Shanghai. This should allow CPG to achieve higher gross and EBITDA margins of over 50% in its future sales. It will also provide CPG with price flexibility in a market downturn. Strong Shareholder Support: The company's managing director and 75% shareholder, Wong Sai Chung, has provided significant financial support by subscribing to HKD500m of convertible notes and providing a shareholders' loan of over HKD1.3bn, which is subordinated to CPG's other debt, including the proposed senior unsecured bonds. Funding from Mr Wong has helped underpin the company's financial position. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Deterioration in CPG's liquidity position. For example, failure to refinance maturing debt -Repayment of the shareholders' loan without any improvement in the company's operating cash flows Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Attainment of contracted sales of over HKD5bn (2012: CNY138m or HKD175m) and recognised revenue of over HKD3bn while maintaining its current strong financial position -Reduced concentration risk such that no single project accounts for over 70% of total sales Contact: Primary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Room 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 