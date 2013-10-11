(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Properties Group
Limited's (CPG) USD150m 13.5% senior unsecured USD notes due
2018 a final rating
of 'B-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 26 May 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited sales track record: CPG had less than HKD1bn in annual
revenue in the
past three years, including HKD693m in 2012. However, given an
inventory of over
600,000 sqm in gross floor area (GFA) available for sale in
2013, the company
can potentially achieve significant growth in sales if it
overcomes technical
issues delaying construction and chooses to ramp up pre-sales.
Project concentration risk: Over 95% of its sales in 2012 were
contributed by
one project, Chongqing Manhattan. Although the project still has
over 1.2
million sqm of unsold GFA and more projects are likely to
contribute to sales in
the future, the limited number of projects leads to
concentration risk, making
cash flow less likely to be stable.
High capex needs: While CPG has settled all land premiums for
existing projects,
given more than 4.5 million sqm for future development, Fitch
expects CPG to
incur capex of over HKD8bn over the next four years to develop
its property
portfolio. Its currently low gearing, with estimated 20% of net
debt/adjusted
inventory after excluding market revaluation from investment
properties at
end-H113, may be maintained only if the company significantly
ramps up pre-sales
of its development properties.
Prime locations: While its investment properties currently
generate limited
recurrent income, they were valued at HKD60bn at end-H113 and
are located in
prime locations in downtown of Shanghai and Chongqing. Fitch
expects the unique
locations and large scale of the investment properties will
provide CPG with
financial flexibility.
Low land costs: Much of the land bank was acquired over five
years ago at low
cost, especially for its projects in Shanghai. This should allow
CPG to achieve
higher gross and EBITDA margins of over 50% in its future sales.
It will also
provide CPG with price flexibility in a market downturn.
Strong shareholder's support: The company's managing director
and 75%
shareholder, Wong Sai Chung, has provided significant financial
support by
subscribing to HKD500m of convertible notes, and providing over
HKD1.3bn of a
shareholders' loan, which is subordinated to CPG's other debt,
including the
proposed senior unsecured bonds. Funding from the shareholder
has helped
underpin the company's financial position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A deterioration in CPG's liquidity position, for example,
failure to refinance
maturing debt
-Repayment of the shareholders' loan without any improvement in
the company's
operating cash flows
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Attainment of contracted sales of over HKD5bn and recognised
revenue of over
HKD3bn while maintaining its current strong financial position
-Reduced concentration risk such that no single project accounts
for over 70% of
total sales
