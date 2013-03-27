March 27 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to the USD 500m 3.125% senior unsecured
notes due 2018 issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Limited and guaranteed by
China State Construction International Limited (CSCI, BBB-/Stable).
This follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 3
February 2013.
The notes are rated at the same level as CSCI's senior unsecured rating of
'BBB-', as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the company. Net proceeds from the issue will mainly be used to
repay and/or refinance existing debt, to finance new and existing projects and
for general corporate purposes.
In line with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria, the rating
reflects CSCI's strong legal ties in the financing agreements within the group
and strong operational linkage with its parent companies. CSCI is controlled by
holding company China Overseas Holdings Limited (COHL), which in turn is fully
owned by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCECL). As
the only CSCECL subsidiary operating in Hong Kong's and Macau's engineering and
construction (E&C) market, CSCI is positioned as the group's key operation unit
for infrastructure operation and investments in China.
CSCI had consistently been injected from parent companies' transfer-operating
and transfer-operating-transfer assets with recurring income stream in the past.
For build-transfer and build-operating-transfer projects in China, CSCI often
partners up with fellow subsidiaries and is backed by the parent companies
through operational and financial arrangements. During CSCI's equity financing
in 2007, 2009 and 2011, parent companies also directly supported CSCI in rights
issues underwriting.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CSCI will maintain strong
linkages to its parent companies. CSCI had a low leverage, as measured by Fitch
defined funds from operations adjusted net leverage, of less than 1.5x as of
end-2011. Fitch expects CSCI to maintain steady EBITDAR margins of over 10%,
and, driven by rapid expansion, leverage of over 2.5x after 2012.
Rating Sensitivities:
Adopting a top-down approach for the ratings of this entity under Fitch's parent
and subsidiary rating methodology, the agency's specific financial rating
triggers are set and monitored based on non-public financial disclosures from
the parent entities, and therefore changes to the ratings level of CSCI will be
dependent on any changes in the non-public financial profile of its parent
entities. As such, publicly disclosed ratings triggers for CSCI include:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Strengthening of the credit profile of CSCI's parent group companies
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weakening of the credit profile of CSCI's parent group companies
- Weakening linkages between CSCI and the parent companies